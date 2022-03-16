U.S. Renal Care Congratulates Sarrah Johnson, DNP, MBA, RN on Power 50 Recognition

Award honors female corporate leaders who seek to improve their companies and communities

PLANO, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care (USRC), a leading provider for people living with kidney disease, is proud to congratulate its Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and Senior Vice President of Operations, Sarrah Johnson, DNP, MBA, RN for being named as one of the National Diversity Council's "Power 50" awardees.

The Power 50 honors executive women from top companies who endeavor to improve diversity, equity and inclusion on their teams, within their organizations and across their communities. Winners are evaluated based on their commitment to the success of their company in terms of generating growth and profitability, reputation among peers and mentors, dedication to community service support for other women seeking success, and leadership skills.

"While this award is certainly a personal accomplishment, I want to acknowledge that success in expanding diversity, equity and inclusion at USRC has been possible because leadership has made it a priority," said Dr. Johnson. "We know that organizations that promote diversity and inclusion have greater successes in attracting top talent, decreasing attrition, and promoting staff well-being. I'm proud to be recognized and raise awareness of the importance of increasing representation, addressing equity and promoting inclusion. There is more work to do, and I look forward to taking that journey with the incredible team at USRC."

As kidney disease disproportionately affects communities of color, kidney care providers, like USRC, have the potential to play an important role in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) for all. The company's commitment to DE&I extends beyond establishing a DE&I department. USRC has actively worked to expand DE&I leadership at the executive level and a recent internal employee survey has demonstrated that 81% of USRC employees feel that they can be their authentic self at work and 75% of USRC employees believe that DEI work is important. The company is focused on creating employee resource groups to promote dialogue and engagement regarding challenges, support and value of DE&I this year. A recent video from USRC also highlights progress made in 2021 and additional plans for advancement in 2022.

"USRC is fortunate to have Sarrah's experience and unyielding dedication to making our company and the greater community a more inclusive and equitable place," said Mark Caputo, USRC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are certainly proud of this recognition and are encouraged by the tremendous progress she and her team are pioneering in the kidney care industry."

"It was an honor and privilege to recognize Sarrah Johnson for the Power 50 Award, as she is the true embodiment of this award," said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and CEO of the National Diversity Council. "Her work with USRC, Urgent Care Group, PhyMed, Fresenius, and volunteering with the District of Columbia College Access Program show her commitment to not just her work, but to her community as well."

To learn more about the 2022 Power 50 winners, visit Power50.org/2022

USRC Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and Senior Vice President of Operations, Sarrah Johnson, DNP, MBA, RN (PRNewswire)

U.S. Renal Care Requests Biden Administration Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution to Dialysis Facilities (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Renal Care Inc.) (PRNewswire)

National Diversity Council Power 50 (PRNewswire)

