Traveling Light Starts with Your Luggage: Travelpro® Launches New Maxlite® Air Collection

The Three-Piece Hardside Collection Incorporates Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Bottles into Interior of Each Suitcase

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelpro® – the inventor of The Original Rollaboard® suitcase – has launched a new three-piece collection of ultra-resilient, lightweight hardside luggage, Maxlite® Air. The newest addition to the top-selling Maxlite® collection, Maxlite® Air includes a carry-on expandable spinner, medium check-in expandable spinner and a large check-in expandable spinner, with the carry-on weighing under 6.5 pounds. In an effort to reduce environmental waste, the interior lining of each suitcase is made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, reusing between 12-21 plastic bottles depending on the suitcase size.

Each contemporary Maxlite® Air suitcase is designed with the movement and hues of nature in mind – from the ultra-strong, 100% polycarbonate shell that features a flowing ribbed exterior, to the six color offerings that evoke a warm summer day. Built to make navigating busy airports or city streets a breeze, the luggage features eight smooth-gliding spinner wheels propelled by a sturdy, two stop PowerScope Lite handle and a patented Contour Grip with rubberized touch points.

"Travelers are eager to take that long-awaited GOAT (greatest of all trips) vacation this year and want to have new, beautiful and lightweight luggage for the journey," said Ofelia Silva, Chief Growth Officer at Travelpro®. "We designed the Maxlite® Air collection to combine all aspects of Travelpro® luggage that travelers expect and love – a suitcase that is light, yet ultra-durable, while still offering the packing benefits needed for organization. It's also our first collection to utilize recycled, eco-friendly materials in its construction and we're eager to integrate this feature into our collections moving forward."

Where most lightweight luggage is an empty shell, the new collection keeps packing easy and efficient with two zippered divider panels and multiple accessory pockets, including a water-resistant pocket for damp items or toiletries. Over-packers will rejoice in the fact that each suitcase also features a 2 inch zipper expansion, perfect for those that need extra space when packing.

As with all Travelpro® luggage, durability and quality were not sacrificed for weight. Just like the brand's other collections, Maxlite® Air was subjected to over 15 durability tests including a Rolling Test, Cold Drop Test and Handle Strength Test. Backed by Travelpro®'s Built For A Lifetime Limited Warranty and its Trusted Companion Promise, travelers will be protected from functional defects for the life of the bag, as well as carrier damage for the first year of the warranty.

The full Travelpro® Maxlite® Air Collection is available on Travelpro.com, ranging in price from $169-$229 USD.

About Travelpro®

For over 30 years, Travelpro® has prided itself on design innovation and durability in crafting the highest quality luggage for travelers worldwide. Since transforming the ease of modern day travel with The Original Rollaboard® wheeled luggage, Travelpro® has been the brand of choice for flight crews and frequent travelers. The company is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its customers by consistently meeting and exceeding their expectations.

Among honors received, The Wirecutter, a cutting-edge source known for promoting the 'best gadgets and gear for people in the know,' ranked the Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as the best carry-on suitcase for the third year in a row. Additionally, US News & World Report ranked Travelpro®'s Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as one of the best carry-on suitcases of 2022 and in February 2022, The Strategist named Travelpro® as having one of the best rolling suitcases on the market.

Please visit Travelpro® at www.travelpro.com for a full list of the latest products and retail locations.

