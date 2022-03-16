ONCOSPARK AND MEDICOCX ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP UTILIZING AUTHPARENCY TO SOLVE PRIOR AUTHORIZATION CHALLENGES AND INCREASE PRACTICE OPTIMIZATION

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSpark, Inc. a leader in value-based-technology enabled services, and MedicoCX, a growing startup agile team working with independent medical practices utilizing respiratory biologics, have joined forces to solve the challenge of prior authorization in the Asthma and Allergy space. OncoSpark's platform, AuthParency, is the only solution dedicated to accomplishing this. The platform was built with specific features for asthma and allergy practices in mind by patient advocates, physicians, and clinicians from inventory tracking to insurance verification.

Eliminating Prior Authorization Barriers for Patients and Providers

OncoSpark worked in tandem with members of MedicoCX over the course of 9 months, analyzing the pain points of allergy practices, from small to large, in order to create a focused solution that optimizes resources. This collaboration has resulted in a platform that not only considers the myriad aspects of prior authorization that cause delays, denials, and inefficiencies in practice, but additionally ensures workflow efficiencies through seamless connectivity and standardization. The platform provides the data needed for practices and staff to focus on the patient care process and decreases obstacles to timely patient care.

Jordan Johnson, Chief Innovation Officer of OncoSpark, said, "The onerous prior authorization requirements and process present practices with a variety of barriers, including issues submitting documentation through disparate health plan web portals. This remains a major problem in healthcare as we are seeing an increased number of biologic and specialty medications come to market. By standardizing the process and creating relational data, we will be able to work directly with payers and pharmaceutical companies to drive optimization and value."

As providers and practices run on razor thin margins, bringing tracking, payer connectivity, insurance validation, HUB enrollment, and assistance pathways in one integrated platform ensure viability and sustainability.

Elizabeth Johnson, CEO of MedicoCX, said, "Authparency creates straightforward standardization and automation for prior authorization that previous practices would navigate, document, and work through in a multitude of ways. This collaboration has allowed MedicoCX to deeply think through best practices in access for patients receiving biologic therapies. Highlighting the challenges and attributing success to hard-earned knowledge of prior authorization in a single solution allows our participants to provide better care for patients."

Jordan Johnson added, "The commitment and values of both teams allow us to serve communities, patients, and providers in a more dynamic and changing environment. Collaboration among our team's subject matter experts, extensive data, policymakers, clinicians without a distracted agenda is allowing us to move effectively and efficiently. Further integrations, modules, and solutions are currently being developed that will further enhance the Authparency platform."

About OncoSpark

OncoSpark is a 400+ member team that is committed to value-based care driven by technology enabled services through integrated data. OncoSpark's combination of clinical, administrative, and industry expertise has established them as one of healthcare's most trusted partners for practices, payers, providers, and vendors that seek a more effective approach and strategy to the current ineffective operational and financial processes. The depth of technology and subject matter expertise has made Oncospark the trusted partner for clients and partners in the healthcare space. Contact OncoSpark directly at jordanj@oncospark.com to learn more about our at-risk strategies, RCM management, data, solutions, and platforms.

About MedicoCX

Founded in 2020, MedicoCX is a group of independent specialists, primarily allergists, dedicated to providing evidence-based and standardized care while also capitalizing on cumulative buying power in an effort to decrease the cost of medical supplies and medications, including biologics. By consolidating resources and working toward a unified mission, MedicoCX helps improve patients' access to care, medication adherence, and other health-related outcomes while reducing waste and decreasing the overall cost and burden to our members' practices and the healthcare system as a whole. Contact MedicoCX at support@medico.cx or 208-642-0300.

