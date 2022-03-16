MoXi and Kocomo Announce a Landmark Residential Financing in Mexico

SAYULITA, Mexico, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoXi , a technology-driven international mortgage lender, together with Kocomo, an international vacation home co-ownership company, today announced a landmark residential real estate financing transaction. Kocomo secured a U.S. dollar denominated fixed rate mortgage from MoXi on a residential property located in Punta Sayulita, Mexico. The transaction establishes a foundation for clients around the globe to gain even greater access to Kocomo's residential co-ownership program.

The combination of Moxi's financing capabilities and Kocomo's unique co-ownership structure supports each firm's mission to democratize access to international homeownership.

"We are excited to partner with Kocomo by providing residential financing solutions for properties located in Mexico. In many countries around the globe, home financing solutions for foreigners are non-existent, exorbitantly expensive and/or unsafe," said Alex Koper, MoXi's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a result, international homeownership is often reserved for those with the financial ability to pay cash while excluding creditworthy consumers," added Koper.

"By combining our tech-enabled co-ownership offering with MoXi's efficient and transparent financing solution, we are dramatically expanding consumer access to the life-changing benefits of international real estate ownership," said Thomas Baldwin, Co-Founder and CFO/COO of Kocomo. "We are thrilled to be the first company to offer U.S. and international customers the ability to purchase co-ownership interests in Mexico with attractive financing, and additional markets are on the horizon," added Baldwin.

Together, MoXi and Kocomo are aligned in their quest to bring the power of global homeownership to the world and its people. In a joint statement, MoXi and Kocomo said "We are excited to combine forces in driving new industry standards and domain technologies as we collectively democratize access to homeownership world-wide."

About MoXi

MoXi, recently rebranded from Global Mortgage, operating from its LatAm headquarters since 2017, and through its end-to-end technology platform, originates both purchase and refinance mortgage loans to foreigners seeking residential financing across Mexico. Today, Mexico; tomorrow, the World.

For more information, please visit www.globalmortgage.mx.

About Kocomo

Kocomo is a pioneering property technology company focused on delivering the benefits of luxury vacation home ownership to consumers around the world. Leveraging the power of technology, Kocomo is creating a transparent marketplace that empowers people to purchase, own, and sell co-ownership interests in luxury homes through its vertically-integrated platform, starting in Mexico and South Florida. With intelligent scheduling and end-to-end property management services, Kocomo owners enjoy right-sized ownership of spectacular properties in a completely hassle-free way.

For more information, please visit www.kocomo.com

