MIT Technology Review launches new investigative podcast series examining mysteries behind the origins of covid-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been more than two years since the covid-19 pandemic hit us and upturned our lives - but we still don't know for certain where the virus came from. Why is it so hard to find out its origin story, and why does the search matter? Today, MIT Technology Review announces the launch of a new five-part podcast series exploring these critical questions.

Curious Coincidence, the search for the origins of covid-19, is hosted by biotechnology reporter, Antonio Regalado. It dives into the mysterious origins of covid-19 by examining the genome of the virus, shines a spotlight on the labs doing sensitive research on dangerous pathogens, and follows the debate over whether the pandemic started in an animal market, or a lab.

EP 1

Title: Origins

Why we need to find the truth, and the "curious coincidence" that set off a battle over covid-19's origin.

EP 2

Title: Sleuths

A group of self-appointed online investigators decide to investigate a Chinese lab. Their findings only deepen doubts.

EP 3

Title: Labs

Lab accidents have caused disease outbreaks before, and accidents are more common - and kept more secret - than you think.

EP 4

Title: China

Scientists zero in on a market in the city of Wuhan as the place the pandemic started. But information on China's wild-animal trade is hard to uncover.

EP 5

Title: Pandora's Box

Is some knowledge too dangerous to possess? Covid-19 has put cutting-edge research on pandemic germs under the spotlight.

Curious Coincidence is available through Apple Podcasts , Spotify , iHeart , Stitcher , and wherever you get your podcasts.

Hosted by Antonio Regalado, an investigative reporter who covers the cures and controversies coming out of biology labs. Regalado is the winner of awards for reporting on agriculture, Covid-19, and reproductive technology. Before joining MIT Technology Review in 2011, he was the Latin America correspondent for Science magazine, based in Sao Paulo, Brazil and before that the science reporter at the Wall Street Journal.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism.

