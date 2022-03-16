MediaCom U.S. Ranked #1 Agency in the World in WARC Media 100

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaCom U.S. has been ranked #1 Agency in the Warc Media 100. Today, the marketing intelligence company WARC (World Advertising Research Center) released their WARC Media 100 - the benchmark for media excellence. Compiled by tracking the performance of campaigns, brands, and agencies at the most important advertising media competitions, MediaCom U.S. has been named the #1 agency globally for creativity and innovation in media.

Sasha Savic, MediaCom U.S. CEO, said:"Topping the WARC Media 100 is a defining moment for MediaCom U.S., and we could not be more honored for the recognition. Delivering transformative campaigns is all down to our amazing people working with some of the most ambitious marketers in the world. I am most proud that the #1 ranking comes from wins across our breadth of expertise, whether data creativity, content partnerships, gaming, or social impact. My sincerest thanks to every person at MediaCom in the U.S., our clients, and our partners. This one is all yours."

Five MediaCom U.S. led campaigns were among the most awarded of the year, three of which were in the top twenty of the rankings. Campaigns recognized include: "Animal Crossing" for Ally (#4), "Move what Matters" for Uber (#13), "The first bank to accept Reddit gold," also for Ally (#18) "Vaccine Readiness Model" for Walgreens (#42) and "Get in the Game" for Duracell (#61).

The full WARC 100 rankings, including the WARC Creative 100, WARC Effective 100, and WARC Media 100, are available on warc.com/rankings.

About MediaCom

MediaCom unleashes brands' growth by helping them See the Bigger Picture. This means that we apply our unique 'Systems Thinking' philosophy and technology to all marketing levers: media, message, and data. As a result, we design communication strategies that deliver short term results and help brands build for the future.



As part of WPP, the world's largest marketing communications services group, and GroupM, WPP's consolidated media investment management arm, we have access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks, and most advanced capabilities in the market. This helps us provide comprehensive solutions to all marketing challenges. Our success is underpinned by our long-standing 'People First, Better Results' belief. We know that by investing in our people's whole-person wellbeing, careers and capabilities, we will help grow our clients' businesses.

Find out more at www.mediacom.com.

About GroupM

GroupM is the world's leading media investment company responsible for more than $50B in annual media investment through agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence, and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM's portfolio includes Data & Technology (Choreograph), Investment, and Services, all united in the vision to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. By leveraging all the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates, and generates sustained value for our clients wherever they do business.



Discover more about GroupM at www.groupm.com.

