Gresham Smith Names Mohammed Abu-Tayeh as Market Vice President of Corporate + Urban Design

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $230 million in annual gross revenue announced today that former Senior Project Manager and Assistant Director of Project Management, Mohammed Abu-Tayeh, PMP, has been selected as the Market Vice President (MVP) of the firm's Corporate + Urban Design (C+UD) market, which encompasses more than 80 professionals and projects across the country. Abu-Tayeh assumed his new role on March 1, 2022.

"We are excited to announce that Mohammed will be taking on the role of MVP for our dynamic Corporate + Urban Design market," said Rodney Chester, CEO of Gresham Smith. "He brings a wealth of experience from his past roles in multiple markets and with our Project Delivery Excellence pillar, where he has continually helped raise the bar on quality and project management across the entire firm. I know he will be a great leader for our Corporate + Urban Design market."

A certified project management professional, Abu-Tayeh brings nearly 20 years of experience in project development, design and construction processes, as well as operations management. He has worked with Gresham Smith for nearly seven years, and during that time, he helped establish the firm's former Dubai office, managed the operations of our Miami office, and led efforts to improve project management capabilities across the firm.

As Project Manager, Mohammed has also worked on both Healthcare and C+UD projects, including Jackson North Medical Hospital in Miami and the Moore Building in Nashville. Prior to joining the firm, Mohammed served in corporate and operational roles for a Dubai-based international firm and held multiple roles at Turner Construction.

"I'm thrilled to have this new role with Corporate + Urban Design, and I'm excited about the opportunities we have across the Southeast and beyond," Abu-Tayeh said. "Whether it's designing the workplace of the future or the next great live/work/play mixed-use development, we are always striving for community vitality in everything that we do."

Abu-Tayeh is fluent in both English and Arabic. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Seattle University and his Master of Science degree in Construction Management from the University of Washington, where he also earned a certificate in Business Administration and Management. He is currently completing his executive certificate in Strategy from the Harvard University School of Business. He plans to relocate to Nashville with his family later this year.

