Elizabethtown College Exceeds Make A Deposit, Make A Difference Campaign to Provide Donations to Local Non-Profits

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College has exceeded its Make A Deposit, Make A Difference campaign for the third consecutive year by reaching and surpassing its goal of 50 enrollment deposits made by accepted students over the last month. The College held its first two on-campus Accepted Student Days on February 12 and March 12 and committed to matching up to $15,000 in deposits made during that time period to donate the funds to three local community service organizations.

"We are excited to welcome our new students who made the decision to become a Blue Jay and thrilled to have had them help us surpass our campaign goal to provide donations to worthy organizations," Elizabethtown College Vice President for Enrollment Management John F. Champoli said. "Our Make A Deposit, Make A Difference campaign resonates with our students and truly embodies the service-minded community they will join at Elizabethtown College."

The College recently nearly doubled its goal, receiving 91 student deposits throughout the campaign. As a result of the campaign's success, $5,000 was presented to representatives respectively from Milagro House and Water Street Mission located in Lancaster, and Downtown Daily Bread located in Harrisburg.

The effort aligns with the College's motto Educate for Service, which was adopted in 1915. Educate for Service expresses the College campus community's belief that the pursuit of knowledge is most noble when used to benefit others.

Elizabethtown College will host its third Accepted Student Day of the spring on Saturday, April 2. Explore Elizabethtown College at etown.edu.

More About This Year's Partnering Organizations

The Milagro House offers education, housing, and supportive services for women and their children who without our program would likely be experiencing homelessness. It is the only program of its kind in the Lancaster area that has education as its foundation with the belief that it is a critical component to breaking the barriers that prevent the women we serve from obtaining a job that pays a family-sustaining wage and allows them to break the cycle of poverty for themselves and their children.

Water Street Mission is a faith-based, trauma-informed organization that has been working to provide restorative services to those in Lancaster County experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty since 1905. They provide a variety of services including access to emergency food and shelter, a long term residential program, medical and dental care, vocational training, resources for those with behavioral health and those battling addiction, community food distribution, an early learning center, and a center for mentoring and development for teens.

Downtown Daily Bread has been a gateway to basic human services for hundreds of homeless and hungry individuals in Harrisburg for over thirty-eight years. It is the only one-stop, walk-in resource center for all hungry and homeless individuals. They offer a soup kitchen, day shelter, and a winter season night shelter for members of the Harrisburg community.

About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, humanities, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

