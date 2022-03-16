CircleBlack Appoints Wealthtech Industry Leader Lincoln Ross as CEO

Ross Takes Helm to Build on Long-Term Goal of Expanding Partnerships, Capabilities

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CircleBlack, Inc., a cloud-based software platform for financial advisors announced it has appointed Lincoln Ross as CEO and president. Ross also has been elected a director of the company.

CircleBlack logo (PRNewsfoto/CircleBlack) (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining CircleBlack, Ross served as Chief of Business Operations for Envestnet, Inc., leading strategic planning and transformation initiatives.

"I'm honored and excited to take on the CEO and President roles at CircleBlack," Ross said. "I've been fortunate to work in wealthtech since its infancy and believe that CircleBlack's modern API architecture represents the next generation of technology for financial advisors. I'm energized to join an incredibly talented team to continue building an industry leading company."

Ross plans to build on the momentum the platform has sustained since its founding in 2014, cultivating new partnerships and expanding capabilities. The platform now boasts over 20 direct data aggregation interfaces, bi-directional integrations with 11 best-in-class solutions, over 300 model marketplace portfolio solutions and over 50 interoperable API-driven modules.

"I see incredible potential in CircleBlack's hyper-personalized, white-labeled investor portal and mobile apps. According to a recent Capgemini study, only 40% of high-net-worth investors are satisfied with the personalized offering of their wealth managers," Ross added. "We will continue to invest in expanding the CircleBlack network with new data interfaces and integration partners enabling a richer experience for clients."

During Ross' tenure at Envestnet he led several operating functions including product management, operations, client experience and communications. Ross joined Envestnet in 2011 when the company purchased FundQuest, a turnkey asset management platform managing $15 billion for which Ross served as CEO and President.

Alex Sauickie, CircleBlack's former CEO and President, has resigned to pursue other interests. The Board of CircleBlack thanks Mr. Sauickie for his efforts in building the company and stepping-in following the unexpected death of CircleBlack's founder, John Michel, in 2020. Mr. Sauickie commented, "John Michel was a former colleague and a gentleman. I was honored to continue what he started and I am very pleased with what we accomplished over the past 18 months in the Company's evolution. I have high hopes for CircleBlack's continued growth and success in the future." Martin Beaulieu, Advisor to CircleBlack, commented, "On behalf of the Board of CircleBlack, I want to express our gratitude to Alex for all that he did and wish him the best in all his future endeavors."

About CircleBlack

CircleBlack, Inc. provides financial advisors with technology that aggregates data, integrates other financial applications seamlessly, manages data from multiple custodians and delivers actionable intelligence about client portfolios, helping advisors better manage clients' wealth while growing and deepening advisor-client relationships. CircleBlack provides a leading platform built for the digital age, with a web-based and mobile application that can be taken anywhere and accessed anytime. CircleBlack's solution leverages proprietary technology that helps sustain the Company's unique competitive advantages. CircleBlack's mission is to make wealth management better, for both the investor and the advisor. For more information about CircleBlack, visit https://www.circleblack.com.

