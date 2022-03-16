BioLineRx Reports Year-End 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today reports its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and provides a corporate update.
Significant events and achievements during the fourth quarter 2021 and subsequent period:
- Commissioned a comprehensive third-party market assessment of the US stem cell mobilization market, which identified a commercial opportunity in the US of ~$360 million;
- Completed a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, at which the FDA agreed that the Company's proposed regulatory data package is sufficient to support an NDA submission in stem cell mobilization. To that end, the Company intends to submit its NDA in this indication in mid-2022;
- Announced significantly positive and commercially relevant results from a pharmacoeconomic cost effectiveness study comparing Motixafortide + G-CSF versus G-CSF alone and indirectly comparing Motixafortide + G-CSF versus plerixafor + G-CSF. Both analyses demonstrated substantial cost savings from using Motixafortide and further strengthened the case for use of Motixafortide as a primary mobilization agent for all multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT);
- Delivered one oral and three poster presentations at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which was held December 11-14, 2021. The oral presentation highlighted the successful GENESIS Phase 3 pivotal trial;
- Announced formation of Immuno-Oncology Scientific Advisory Board comprised of recognized leaders in the fields of cancer immunology, intra-tumoral injections and clinical development. The SAB will provide guidance on the Company's ongoing AGI-134 anti-cancer vaccine program and other potential immuno-oncology initiatives;
- Completed recruitment of part 2 of ongoing Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 in solid tumors;
- Ended the fourth quarter on solid financial footing, with cash and cash equivalents of $57.1 million.
"The opportunity for Motixafortide in stem-cell mobilization is significant," stated Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "We recently commissioned a comprehensive third-party market assessment which identified a $360 million addressable annual opportunity in the US. We continue to maintain optionality among a number of commercialization alternatives, as we believe the very concentrated end market, where approximately 80 transplant centers in the US conduct the vast majority of stem cell transplant procedures, would require a limited commercialization footprint. In the meantime, in order to ensure that Motixafortide is well positioned for a timely and robust US launch that will maximize the value of the asset, we have initiated a number of pre-commercialization launch activities.
At the same time, we are very pleased with the additional results of our pharmacoeconomic study, which demonstrate a significant cost benefit for Motixafotide plus G-CSF as compared to plerixafor plus G-CSF, one of the main current treatment options. These results, together with the overwhelmingly positive results from our GENESIS Phase 3 study, give us tremendous optimism for the potential of Motixafortide to become the new standard of care mobilization agent for multiple myeloma patients – the first true advancement in stem cell mobilization since the approval of plerixafor in 2008.
Following our very productive pre-NDA meeting with FDA that we completed in December, we are diligently working to submit the NDA and position the product for commercialization. We anticipate the NDA submission will occur in mid-2022."
"With over $57 million in cash, we believe we are well financed to extract maximum value from Motixafortide in SCM while at the same time advancing our other pipeline programs," concluded Mr. Serlin.
Upcoming Expected Milestones:
- Submission of NDA to FDA for Motixafortide as novel mobilization agent for multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation in mid-2022;
- Announce initial results for Part 2 of Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 in solid tumors in H2 2022;
- Initiate Phase 2 study of AGI-134 in 2023;
- Potential FDA approval of Motixafortide in 2023;
- Potential US launch of Motixafortide in SCM in 2023.
Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021:
Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $19.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 7.1%, compared to $18.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in expenses associated with the AGI-134 phase 1/2a study, as well as an increase in payroll and related-expenses due to a company-wide salary reduction related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the comparable 2020 period, offset by lower expenses associated with the completed Motixafortide GENESIS and COMBAT clinical trials.
Sales and marketing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $1.0 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 19.4% compared to $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in consultancy services related to Motixafortide.
General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $4.3 million, an increase of $0.4, or 10.0% compared to $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in directors' and officers' insurance expenses.
The Company's operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $24.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $22.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Non-operating expenses amounted to $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to non-operating expenses of $5.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Non-operating expenses for both periods primarily relate to fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities and issuance expenses related to the ATM.
Net financial expenses amounted to $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net financial expenses of $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net financial expenses for both periods primarily relate to interest paid on loans, offset by investment income earned on bank deposits.
The Company's net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $27.1 million, compared with a net loss of $30.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company held $57.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of December 31, 2021.
Net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $23.6 million, compared to $23.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The $0.4 million increase in 2021 was primarily the result of an increase in research and development expenses.
Net cash used in investing activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $38.2 million, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The changes in cash flows from investing activities relate primarily to investments in, and maturities of, short-term bank deposits during the respective periods.
Net cash provided by financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $57.7 million, compared to $17.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The cash flows in 2021 primarily reflect the underwritten public offering of the Company's ADSs in January 2021, warrant exercises, and net proceeds from the ATM facility, offset by repayments of the loan from Kreos Capital. The cash flows in 2020 primarily reflect the registered direct offerings of ADSs in May and June 2020, as well as net proceeds from the ATM facility, offset by repayments of the loan from Kreos Capital.
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
December 31,
2020
2021
in USD thousands
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
16,831
12,990
Short-term bank deposits
5,756
44,145
Prepaid expenses
152
127
Other receivables
141
142
Total current assets
22,880
57,404
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
1,341
952
Right-of-use assets, net
1,355
1,331
Intangible assets, net
21,714
21,704
Total non-current assets
24,410
23,987
Total assets
47,290
81,391
Liabilities and equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current maturities of long-term loan
3,092
2,757
Accounts payable and accruals:
Trade
5,918
5,567
Other
1,440
1,227
Current maturities of lease liabilities
191
168
Total current liabilities
10,641
9,719
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Warrants
10,218
1,859
Long-term loan, net of current maturities
2,740
-
Lease liabilities
1,661
1,726
Total non-current liabilities
14,619
3,585
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
Total liabilities
25,260
13,304
EQUITY
Ordinary shares
9,870
21,066
Share premium
279,241
339,346
Warrants
-
975
Capital reserve
12,322
13,157
Other comprehensive loss
(1,416)
(1,416)
Accumulated deficit
(277,987)
(305,041)
Total equity
22,030
68,087
Total liabilities and equity
47,290
81,391
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Year ended December 31,
2019
2020
2021
in USD thousands
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
(23,438)
(18,173)
(19,466)
SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES
(857)
(840)
(1,003)
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
(3,816)
(3,914)
(4,308)
OPERATING LOSS
(28,111)
(22,927)
(24,777)
NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET
4,165
(5,701)
(1,830)
FINANCIAL INCOME
777
236
559
FINANCIAL EXPENSES
(2,277)
(1,629)
(1,006)
LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(25,446)
(30,021)
(27,054)
in USD
LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED
(0.17)
(0.12)
(0.04)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE
146,407,055
252,844,394
662,933,695
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Ordinary shares
Share premium
Warrants
Capital reserve
Other comprehensive
Accumulated deficit
Total
in USD thousands
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2019
3,110
250,192
-
11,955
(1,416)
(222,520)
41,321
CHANGES IN 2019:
Issuance of share capital and warrants, net
1,580
14,165
-
-
-
-
15,745
Employee stock options exercised
2
83
-
(84)
-
-
1
Employee stock options forfeited and expired
-
1,498
-
(1,498)
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
1,759
-
-
1,759
Comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(25,446)
(25,446)
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019
4,692
265,938
-
12,132
(1,416)
(247,966)
33,380
CHANGES IN 2020:
Issuance of share capital and warrants, net
4,777
9,395
-
-
-
-
14,172
Warrants exercised
393
2,826
-
-
-
-
3,219
Employee stock options exercised
8
228
-
(228)
-
-
8
Employee stock options forfeited and expired
-
854
-
(854)
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
1,272
-
-
1,272
Comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(30,021)
(30,021)
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020
9,870
279,241
-
12,322
(1,416)
(277,987)
22,030
CHANGES IN 2021:
Issuance of share capital and warrants, net
8,956
40,476
975
-
-
-
50,407
Warrants exercised
2,235
18,967
-
-
-
-
21,202
Employee stock options exercised
5
41
-
(39)
-
-
7
Employee stock options forfeited and expired
-
621
-
(621)
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
1,495
-
-
1,495
Comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(27,054)
(27,054)
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021
21,066
339,346
975
13,157
(1,416)
(305,041)
68,087
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year ended December 31,
2019
2020
2021
in USD thousands
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss
(25,446)
(30,021)
(27,054)
Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities (see appendix below)
2,780
6,815
3,481
Net cash used in operating activities
(22,666)
(23,206)
(23,573)
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments in short-term deposits
(43,545)
(33,500)
(78,000)
Maturities of short-term deposits
48,875
50,168
39,873
Purchase of property and equipment
(67)
-
(97)
Purchase of intangible assets
(6)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
5,257
16,668
(38,224)
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of share capital and warrants, net of issuance costs
20,297
19,246
50,407
Exercise of warrants
-
1,969
10,907
Employee stock options exercised
1
8
7
Repayments of loans
(889)
(3,133)
(3,376)
Repayments of lease liabilities
(215)
(224)
(196)
Net cash provided by financing activities
19,194
17,866
57,749
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
1,785
11,328
(4,048)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING
OF YEAR
3,404
5,297
16,831
EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
108
206
207
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF YEAR
5,297
16,831
12,990
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year ended December 31,
2019
2020
2021
in USD thousands
APPENDIX
Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:
Income and expenses not involving cash flows:
Depreciation and amortization
940
934
703
Long-term prepaid expenses
56
-
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
(108)
(206)
(207)
Fair value adjustments of warrants
(4,634)
5,142
1,936
Share-based compensation
1,759
1,272
1,495
Interest on short-term deposits
(775)
(232)
(262)
Interest on loans
647
474
301
Warrant issuance costs
417
594
-
Exchange differences on lease liabilities
154
125
55
(1,544)
8,103
4,021
Changes in operating asset and liability items:
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables
1,106
428
24
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals
3,218
(1,716)
(564)
4,324
(1,288)
(540)
2,780
6,815
3,481
Supplemental information on interest received in cash
868
381
138
Supplemental information on interest paid in cash
1,198
994
682
Supplemental information on non-cash transactions
147
1,251
10,112
