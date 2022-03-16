Amperity Launches Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe to Give Brands a More Complete, Actionable Customer View

First in a series of new solutions to maximize marketing cloud investments and enable deeper, unified customer profiles

SEATTLE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced the launch of Amperity Profile Accelerator to help brands achieve record results by building marketing cloud activations from a more complete and easier-to-use dataset. Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe, the first in the series of solutions for marketing clouds, is available today.

Amperity Profile Accelerator lets brands make the most of their tech investments by getting access to customer data in less time, increasing revenues and improving customer experiences. Taking customer data from all sources, Amperity's comprehensive technology builds a single, unified profile of a customer, then seamlessly infuses it into a brand's marketing cloud solution. Overall, this translates into a greater return on a marketing cloud investment.

"Assembling and integrating a customer profile across a modern digital technology stack has never been more important," said Rob Fuller, Managing Director, Customer Data Orchestration at Accenture. "Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe is a critical key, so our clients have the most precise and actionable data at their fingertips and across their technology ecosystem to drive their customer-centric transformations."

"The combined Amperity and Adobe solution gives us powerful self-service and accessibility that directly translates into marketing ROI without additional IT investment," said Danielle Harvey, vice president, customer intelligence & media at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Easy integration of these products is an important part of realizing value across our MarTech stack and the ability to add sources and manage data directly ensures we can quickly and efficiently deliver an excellent guest experience."

Amplifying Adobe Marketing Cloud

Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe allows brands to quickly leverage Amperity's highly-configurable technology and deep expertise in building customer databases that conform to a variety of data formats and requirements across Adobe solutions. Specific Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe capabilities include:

Frictionless ingestion of data from any source, no ETL

AI-powered identity resolution and unified customer profile creation

Intelligent customer attributes for instant usability of the data

Pre-configured database conforming to Adobe standards

Ready-to use customer profile integration into Adobe, coupled with flexibility to leverage Amperity's hundreds of other technology integrations

The Amperity Advantage

Many Amperity customers have invested in a marketing cloud and are finding the tools work well, but still need to optimize upstream decision-making around understanding who the customer is and what they want by creating a unified customer profile.

"Amperity allows us to learn key insights about our customers and easily add relevant data to the Adobe stack," said Polly Yen, technical lead at T-Mobile. "By personalizing our messages across channels, we're able to better understand our customers and meet their needs in new, innovative ways."

The largest enterprises are turning massive amounts of data into a stable first-party data asset to fuel their downstream activities and campaigns. Amperity's AI-powered Profile Accelerator utilizes patented identity resolution and data schema technology that drives an average of 30% savings versus legacy customer data management providers, and up to 144% improvement in reach from integrating previously siloed, unusable data.

"Our new Amperity Profile Accelerator is a key element of helping consumer brands make the most of customer data to enhance the investments they have already made in other tools," said Chris Jones, Chief Product Officer for Amperity. "As we continue to help the largest brands handle the most complex data, Amperity Profile Accelerator is another proofpoint that customer data should always be a strategic advantage and never a missed opportunity, no matter what marketing architecture is in place."

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. The company has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Crocs, First Hawaiian Bank, Kroger, Lucky Brand, Michaels, Patagonia, Planet Fitness, Servco, Tapestry, Under Armor and Wyndham. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

