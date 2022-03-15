Halozyme Appoints Moni Miyashita to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced the appointment of Moni Miyashita to its board of directors. Ms. Miyashita is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of global strategic, mergers & acquisitions and business transformation expertise.

"We are delighted to welcome an executive with Moni's broad experience and strategic vision to the Halozyme board," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "Moni's deep experience in corporate strategy, mergers & acquisitions and risk management across multiple industries strongly complements our board's expertise as we focus on expanding and extending the growth opportunities for Halozyme."

Ms. Miyashita serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of Valo Health, LLC, a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence-anchored computation. Prior to Valo Health, as a Partner at Innosight Consulting and as a Senior Advisor at McKinsey, Ms. Miyashita provided growth strategy and M&A transaction and integration consulting services to senior executives for businesses in the biotech, healthcare and technology industries. Prior to McKinsey, Ms. Miyashita served as Vice President, Corporate Development at IBM Corporation, an information technology company where she was involved in more than 100 acquisitions.

"Halozyme's leadership role in bringing disruptive solutions to patients coupled with its exciting growth prospects makes this an exciting time to join the board of directors," said Moni Miyashita. "I look forward to working with the leadership and board members to expand Halozyme's growth opportunities and help achieve their strategic objectives."

Ms. Miyashita received her B.S. degree in marketing from the University of Colorado and her M.B.A. from the University of Denver.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has touched more than 600,000 patient lives in post-marketing use via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics and ViiV Healthcare. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed using ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's expectations for future growth. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology may include the possible benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of larger volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery. These forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected levels of revenues, unexpected results or delays in the growth of the Company's ENHANZE® business, or in the development, regulatory review or commercialization of ENHANZE® products, including any potential delays caused by the current COVID-19 global pandemic, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Al Kildani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

858-704-8122

ir@halozyme.com

