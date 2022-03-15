First Annual National Tuna Appreciation Day to Be Celebrated March 18

Pastene to Donate 1,000 Servings of Tuna to the Greater Boston Food Bank

CANTON, Mass., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- About a quarter of Americans observe Lent which means when it comes to meatless Fridays, it's a great time to turn to tuna! Pastene , the leading importer of Italian specialty goods including pastas, sauces, and tuna, is celebrating by launching the very first National Tuna Appreciation Day. The day will be observed the third Friday of every March, this year it falls on Friday, March 18th, to celebrate one of the most popular seafoods consumed globally. Pastene hopes to remind people of the health benefits of tuna and to encourage people to try creative, flavorful tuna recipes and dishes – without the need for mayo. The company will also donate 1,000 servings of tuna to the Greater Boston Food Bank along with pasta and other Italian favorites.

"Pastene created this observance day to bring attention to tuna and all of its benefits," said Mark Tosi, Co-owner and President of Pastene. "Our Skipjack tuna is sustainably and responsibly fished and because it's fresh-packed in olive oil, it's so moist it can be eaten as is. It's also conveniently packed in cans and pouches giving it a long shelf life."

Pastene is also launching the Pastene Italian Feast Seafood Delight Gift Box , a new tuna-themed gift box filled with a curated selection of seafood, pasta, and other key Italian kitchen essentials that can be purchased on the company's website. Along with the new gift box, Pastene is sharing interesting facts and new tuna-inspired recipes featuring its solid light tuna packed in olive oil.

Some interesting tuna facts:

The healthy choice: Tuna is high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which research shows can curb or prevent cognitive decline, dementia, depression, neuropsychiatric disorders, asthma, and inflammatory disorders. It's also naturally gluten free.

Pastene T una in O live O il is nutrient-rich but still low in fat and calories, and it's so moist and flavorful there's no need for mayo!

Feeding families: Food banks look for shelf-stable, lean proteins to feed hungry families, and Feeding America reports that tuna is one of the top sources.

Sustainable seafood: There's no need to sacrifice one's environmental ethics to enjoy this healthy choice. Most canned and pouched tuna (including Pastene's) comes from : There's no need to sacrifice one's environmental ethics to enjoy this healthy choice. Most canned and pouched tuna (including Pastene's) comes from skipjack and albacore tuna , which scientists say are strong and sustainably fished worldwide. Bluefin tuna – the focus of vigorous conservation efforts – is not used in commercial canned and pouched tuna products.

Pastene Tuna Recipes:

About Pastene

For almost 150 years, Pastene has been bringing family and friends to the table with uncompromising quality and taste. For generations, Pastene has turned meals into memories with its wide selection of high-quality ingredients. With a strong presence and offices in both the United States and Canada, the Company's iconic yellow and red labels grace gourmet items from tomatoes to tuna, breadcrumbs to olive oil, including hard-to-find varieties of olives and artichokes. More information can be found at Pastene.com and on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

