Clip Named to the 2022 CB Insights Retail Tech 100 List of Most Innovative Retail Startups

MEXICO CITY, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip, Mexico's leading commerce and digital payment platform, today announced that it was named to CB Insights' Retail Tech 100 list, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world. Clip was also previously recognized on CB Insights' 250 List of Top Fintech Startups in 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Clip) (PRNewswire)

The 2022 Retail Tech 100 highlights startups reimagining the retail experience. This year's winning companies are working on hyper-personalized shopping, blockchain-powered commerce, autonomous delivery, virtual shopping, and more. Nineteen countries are represented this year, including India, China, Mexico, Singapore, and the Netherlands, among others.

"It is an honor to be awarded by CB Insights for Clip's work developing innovative financial tools for small and medium-sized businesses across Mexico," said Adolfo Babatz, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Clip. "This award underscores Clip's dedication to providing merchants with the latest, best-in-class payments technology that is easy to purchase, activate and use to better transact with customers and grow their businesses."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. Selection was based on factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic Scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum. To find out more about the selection process and this year's winners, join the CB Insights team for a webinar today at 2 p.m. ET.

"By almost any measure, this has been a breakout year for retail tech. We've seen skyrocketing funding across the industry, powering companies involved in every aspect of retail from instant grocery delivery to supply chain technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "In 2021 alone, these 100 companies raised $13.1B in funding, an incredibly impressive feat. As the retail landscape evolves, we're excited to see how the companies on the Retail Tech 100 continue to revolutionize how consumers shop."

Quick facts on the 2022 Retail Tech 100:

Funding trends: In 2021, these 100 private companies raised $13.1B in equity funding across 109 deals, triple the amount they raised in 2020. So far in 2022, they have raised $2.3B across 15 deals (as of 3/8/22).

Future market leaders: Nearly two-thirds of the companies on the list are early- or mid-stage companies. There are 20 early-stage companies (seed/angel and Series A) and 43 mid-stage firms (Series B or Series C) in this year's cohort.

Unicorns: 36 of the 100 companies (36%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

Top investors: Salesforce Ventures is the most active investor in this year's Retail Tech 100 companies, with investments in 10 companies across 19 deals since 2017. Tiger Global Management and Insight Partners, which have both invested in 9 companies on the list, are tied for second. Salesforce Ventures is the most active investor in this year's Retail Tech 100 companies, with investments in 10 companies across 19 deals since 2017. Tiger Global Management and Insight Partners, which have both invested in 9 companies on the list, are tied for second.

Global reach: 40% of the 2022 Retail Tech 100 is based outside the US. After the US, the UK and India follow with 6 companies each. Overall, this year's winners span 19 countries, including Singapore , Australia , China , and the Netherlands .

About Clip:

Clip is the leading commerce and digital payment platform that is empowering businesses in Mexico to interact and transact with its consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. The company has more than 1,000 employees with offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Salt Lake City, and Buenos Aires. For more information, visit www.clip.mx .

Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Instagram

Contact:

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

clip@rfbinder.com

About CB Insights:

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

Contact:

Media@cbinsights.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clip