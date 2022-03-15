The American Urological Association Launches Institute for Leadership & Business

Advancing urology through leadership development and business acumen

BALTIMORE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is proud to launch the AUA Institute for Leadership & Business (ILB), a new initiative dedicated to providing education, training and resources to support leadership development and business acumen within the urology community.

The AUA recognizes the tremendous value of business and leadership training for all urology professionals—throughout all stages of their career. To that end, the AUA has already established several programs to cultivate and nurture the next generation of leaders so the organization can endure and thrive. Among the most notable of those initiatives is the AUA Leadership Program which produced its first graduates in 2005. Additionally, AUA recognizes that its members are navigating the increasingly complex business landscape of medicine—from economic models of practice and contract negotiations, to communication and negotiation skills and operational efficiencies.

"Establishing a formal Institute solidifies leadership and business as areas of priority and focus for the AUA," said AUA President Raju Thomas, MD, FACS, FRCS, MHA. "We look forward to bringing all of AUA's current leadership and business of urology offerings under the umbrella of the ILB as well as introducing several new initiatives in the coming year."

The AUA will officially launch the Institute for Leadership & Business with a full-day course at the 2022 Annual Meeting in May, a series of podcast episodes that explore financial management and a new Global Residents Leadership Retreat to begin in 2023. The Annual Meeting course—The Economics of Healthcare: Understanding Physician Compensation—will take an in-depth look at the economics of clinical practice including various compensation arrangements, bonuses, benefits and other aspects of total compensation and will include break-out sessions for individualized discussions appropriate to practice setting.

In addition to new programming, several of AUA's existing leadership and business-related activities will be integrated into the ILB, such as

AUA Leadership Program

Holtgrewe Legislative Fellowship

Gallagher Health Policy Scholarship

Science and Quality Fellow

Urology Scientific Mentoring and Research Training Academy

AUA Speed Mentoring

AUA Academic Exchange Scholar Programs

For more information about the AUA Institute for Leadership & Business, visit www.AUAnet.org/Business.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

