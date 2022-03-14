Thorne HealthTech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Provides Full-Year 2022 Guidance
NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing personalized, innovative solutions to help people live healthier, longer lives, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- Net sales grew 37.8% to $49.9 million, with direct-to-consumer ("DTC") sales growth of 56.1%
- Gross profit grew 47.5% to $25.7 million; gross margin of 51.5% increased 340 basis points
- Net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.3 million; adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.01; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.07
Full-Year Highlights:
- Net sales grew 33.8% to $185.2 million, with DTC sales growth of 37.7%
- Gross profit grew 50.3% to $97.4 million; gross margin of 52.6% increased 580 basis points
- Net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.7 million; adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.10; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.27
Full-Year 2022 Outlook:
- Net sales of $240 million to $250 million; adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $35 million; adjusted EPS of $0.28 to $0.30
"Our strong results reflect the successful execution of our strategies, which we expect to continue driving outperformance in the growing wellness market," said Paul Jacobson, Thorne HealthTech's chairman and CEO. "Our full-year growth rates of 34 percent for both net sales and adjusted EBITDA were underpinned by the expanding base of consumers and health professionals who trust our integrated platform that combines education, testing and premium supplements in a simple, personalized and engaging approach to wellness and peak performance. In addition, with our ongoing mix shift to subscriptions, expanding portfolio of science-backed solutions and marketing campaign ramp to heighten brand awareness, we are well positioned for continued momentum."
Net Sales
The following tables provide a summary of sales by channel for the three and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 20201:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Amounts
Year-Over-Year
As % of Net Sales
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
2021
2020
DTC
$ 19,117
$ 12,246
$ 6,871
56.1%
38.3%
33.8%
Professional/B2B
30,746
23,931
6,815
28.5%
61.7%
66.2%
Net sales
$ 49,863
$ 36,177
$ 13,686
37.8%
100.0%
100.0%
Year Ended December 31,
Amounts
Year-Over-Year
As % of Net Sales
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
2021
2020
DTC
$ 73,875
$ 53,653
$ 20,221
37.7%
39.9%
38.8%
Professional/B2B
111,371
84,802
26,570
31.3%
60.1%
61.2%
Net sales
$ 185,246
$ 138,455
$ 46,791
33.8%
100.0%
100.0%
1 In the above tables, DTC means direct-to-consumer; Professional is generally in reference to our network of health professionals; and B2B is generally in reference to business-to-business customers.
As of December 31, 2021, the Company's number of active subscriptions grew 65.5% to approximately 257,000, compared to approximately 155,000 as of December 31, 2020. The Company continues to experience high customer retention, recurring purchases and low customer acquisition costs. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company's annual life-time value ("LTV") to customer acquisition cost ("CAC") ratios were 4.5x and 7.6x, respectively.
Cost of Sales and Gross Profit
The following tables provide a summary of cost of sales and gross profit for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Amounts
Year-Over-Year
As % of Net Sales
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 49,863
$ 36,177
$ 13,686
37.8%
100.0%
100.0%
Cost of sales
24,182
18,767
5,415
28.9%
48.5%
51.9%
Gross profit
$ 25,681
$ 17,410
$ 8,271
47.5%
51.5%
48.1%
Year Ended December 31,
Amounts
Year-Over-Year
As % of Net Sales
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 185,246
$ 138,455
$ 46,791
33.8%
100.0%
100.0%
Cost of sales
87,893
73,667
14,225
19.3%
47.4%
53.2%
Gross profit
$ 97,353
$ 64,788
$ 32,566
50.3%
52.6%
46.8%
Operating Expenses
The following table provides a summary of select operating expenses for the three and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Amounts
Year-Over-Year
As % of Net Sales
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
2021
2020
R&D
$ 1,656
$ 1,101
$ 555
50.3%
3.3%
3.0%
Marketing
5,112
5,001
111
2.2%
10.3%
13.8%
SG&A
17,912
11,544
6,368
55.2%
35.9%
31.9%
Year Ended December 31,
Amounts
Year-Over-Year
As % of Net Sales
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
2021
2020
R&D
$ 5,936
$ 4,225
$ 1,711
40.5%
3.2%
3.1%
Marketing
25,189
11,151
14,038
125.9%
13.6%
8.1%
SG&A
54,913
48,397
6,516
13.5%
29.6%
35.0%
Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share
The following tables provide a summary of net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Amounts
Year-Over-Year
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 3,270
$ (1,297)
$ 4,567
n.m.
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 5,425
$ 1,449
$ 3,976
274.4%
Adjusted net income (loss)
$ 3,820
$ (357)
$ 4,177
n.m.
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.01
$ (0.11)
$ 0.12
n.m.
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.07
$ (0.03)
$ 0.10
n.m.
Year Ended December 31,
Amounts
Year-Over-Year
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change2
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 3,746
$ (3,358)
$ 7,103
n.m.
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 20,571
$ 15,347
$ 5,224
34.0%
Adjusted net income (loss)
$ 14,102
$ 8,933
$ 5,169
57.9%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.10
$ (0.34)
$ 0.44
n.m.
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.27
$ 0.19
$ 0.08
41.3%
2 Not meaningful (n.m.) year-over-year comparison as it relates to the percentage change due to net earnings in the current period and net loss in the comparative prior period
Important disclosures about, and reconciliations of, non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") are provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.
Financial Position
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $51.1 million in cash, and it had $2.5 million of debt outstanding, inclusive of $0.9 million attributable to finance lease liabilities.
On February 28, 2022, the Company acquired all outstanding membership interests of Nutrativa LLC ("Nutrativa"), for an aggregate purchase price of $15.0 million in cash. The Company funded the purchase price with cash on hand.
Financial Guidance
The Company's full-year 2022 guidance is as follows:
Low – High ($)
Low – High (Y/Y%)
Net sales
$240 million – $250 million
30% – 35%
Gross margin
–
53% – 55%
Adjusted EBITDA
$30 million – $35 million
46% – 70%
Adjusted diluted EPS
$0.28 – $0.30
3% – 11%
The Company's financial guidance assumes the following:
- Foreign exchange rates, the effects of which are currently not significant, will remain in effect throughout the year
- Net sales attributable to the acquisition of Nutrativa are expected to contribute to between 1% and 2% of projected net sales growth for the year
- Marketing costs are expected to be between 16% and 18% of net sales; these costs are expected to be lower in the first quarter compared to the second through fourth quarters of the year due to the anticipated timing of certain brand campaigns which have typically resulted in incremental net sales both during and after such campaigns
- For adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, guidance also assumes (i) an estimated full-year adjusted tax rate of 10% and (ii) diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 62.0 million as of December 31, 2022
Webcast and Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. A live webcast of the call can be accessed by logging onto the investors section of the Thorne HealthTech website at https://investors.thornehealthtech.com. A replay will be available on the same website after the call.
In addition, the conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing +1 844 200 6205 for U.S. callers, or +1 929 526 1599 for international callers, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. An audio replay will be available for 7 days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 866 813 9403 (U.S.) or +44 204 525 0658 (International). The access code for the live call and replay is 975129.
About Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing personalized, innovative solutions to help people life healthier, longer lives. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the conditions of our industry, our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, development plans, expected research and development costs, regulatory strategy, product and service development, sales and marketing activities, international expansion efforts, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "guidance," "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, expanded product offerings and expectations for growth. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about our business, the industry in which we operate and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, and these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or development. These forward-looking statements are current only as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Thorne HealthTech's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K that we anticipate filing on March 15, 2022, and other SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors with additional information regarding its financial results, the Company has provided certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in this press release, including: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.
The Company calculates EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense and income taxes. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, by further excluding non-cash items for stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of warrant liability, loss on Drawbridge step acquisition, loss on Drawbridge transaction, guarantee fees and income or loss from equity in unconsolidated affiliates. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
The Company calculates adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss excluding (i) stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of warrant liability, loss on Drawbridge step acquisition, loss on Drawbridge transaction, guarantee fees and income or loss from equity in unconsolidated affiliates and (ii) utilizing an adjusted provision for income taxes based on the Company's estimate of applicable statutory rates.
EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share should be viewed as measures of operating performance that are supplements to, and not substitutes for, operating income or loss, net income or loss and other GAAP measures of income and loss.
The Company has included EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release because they are key measures used by the Company's management to evaluate and compare the Company's financial and operational performance over multiple periods, identifying trends affecting the Company's business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses or income in calculating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain non-recurring variable charges. In addition, the Company believes that providing each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, together with a reconciliation of net income or loss to each such measure, helps investors make comparisons between Thorne HealthTech and other companies that may have different capital structures, different tax rates and different forms of employee compensation. Each of EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.
The Company has not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain costs, the most significant of which are incentive compensation (including stock-based compensation), certain fair value measurements, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items and others that may arise during the year, each of which are potential adjustments to future earnings. The Company expects the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$ 51,100,915
$ 15,262,094
Accounts receivable, net
5,285,321
2,288,700
Related party receivables
366,590
225,693
Inventories, net
41,012,124
28,066,024
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,494,473
886,328
Total current assets
101,259,423
46,728,839
Restricted cash
4,900,000
—
Property and equipment, net
27,030,400
23,189,730
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
17,836,756
17,740,816
Finance lease right-of-use asset
883,076
767,237
Intangible assets, net
6,592,316
7,635,253
Goodwill
14,440,683
14,440,683
Investments
400,000
1,150,000
Equity-method investments
963,685
3,382,147
Other assets
993,538
454,429
Total assets
$ 175,299,877
$ 115,489,134
THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December 31,
2021
2020
Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 16,889,756
$ 8,691,430
Accrued payroll
2,526,917
2,592,143
Other accrued expenses
1,144,573
1,232,133
Related party payables
1,634,775
809,080
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,633,236
2,603,930
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
413,487
269,212
Current portion of long-term debt
494,173
223,400
Total current liabilities
25,736,917
16,421,328
Long-term Liabilities
Revolving line of credit
—
20,000,000
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
27,605,739
27,284,356
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
482,544
454,857
Long-term debt, net of current portion
1,083,634
469,471
Warrant liability
2,058,566
3,930,930
Other long-term liabilities
—
280,000
Total liabilities
56,967,400
68,840,942
Commitments and Contingencies
Series E convertible preferred stock; par value $0.01, 0 and 27,011,500 shares authorized
—
133,484,531
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Common stock; par value $0.01, 200,000,000 and 63,190,000 shares authorized as
525,542
123,238
Common stock, Class B; no par value, 0 and 8,900,000 shares authorized as of
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
250,163,984
52,451,862
Accumulated deficit
(132,158,016)
(132,964,365)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit) —ThorneHealthTech, Inc.
118,531,510
(80,389,265)
Non-controlling interest
(199,033)
(6,447,074)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
118,332,477
(86,836,339)
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$ 175,299,877
$ 115,489,134
THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 49,862,642
$ 36,176,590
$ 185,246,025
$ 138,454,924
Cost of sales
24,181,876
18,766,805
87,892,579
73,667,333
Gross profit
25,680,766
17,409,785
97,353,446
64,787,591
Operating expenses:
Research and development
1,655,660
1,101,298
5,935,514
4,224,891
Marketing
5,112,033
5,000,523
25,189,326
11,150,514
Selling, general and administrative
17,911,976
11,544,363
54,913,441
48,397,419
Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process
—
—
1,563,015
—
Income (loss) from operations
1,001,097
(236,399)
9,752,150
1,014,767
Other expense (income):
Interest expense, net
56,918
401,054
449,908
1,125,472
Guarantee fees
(84,305)
(115,520)
336,915
243,040
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(969,836)
774,219
(1,872,364)
1,912,487
Loss on Drawbridge Transaction
—
—
165,998
—
Other (income) expense, net
(171,466)
(10)
(249,082)
1,119
Total other (income) expense, net
(1,168,689)
1,059,743
(1,168,625)
3,282,118
Income (loss) before income taxes and loss from equity
2,169,786
(1,296,142)
10,920,775
(2,267,351)
Income tax expense
289,467
48,050
411,919
176,758
Net income (loss) before loss from equity interests in
1,880,319
(1,344,192)
10,508,856
(2,444,109)
Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated
(359,562)
(445,624)
(3,664,058)
(1,509,704)
Net income (loss)
1,520,757
(1,789,816)
6,844,798
(3,953,813)
Net loss—non-controlling interest
(85,619)
(492,501)
(408,625)
(596,067)
Net income (loss) attributable to ThorneHealthTech, Inc.
1,606,376
(1,297,315)
7,253,423
(3,357,746)
Undistributed earnings attributable to Series E
1,663,446
—
(3,507,892)
—
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 3,269,822
$ (1,297,315)
$ 3,745,531
$ (3,357,746)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.06
$ (0.11)
$ 0.14
$ (0.34)
Diluted
$ 0.01
$ (0.11)
$ 0.10
$ (0.34)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
52,541,020
12,323,830
27,478,411
9,985,800
Diluted
58,655,939
12,323,830
51,939,654
9,985,800
THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$ 6,844,798
$ (3,953,813)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
4,453,057
4,295,840
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(1,872,364)
1,912,487
Non-cash lease expense
5,963,123
5,272,409
Stock-based compensation
4,554,024
10,037,396
Change in receivable and inventory reserves
(67,548)
291,619
Loss on sale of equipment
—
1,129
Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates
3,664,058
1,509,704
Loss on Drawbridge Transaction
165,998
—
Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process research and development
1,563,015
—
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,886,874)
2,607,011
Related party receivables
(231,191)
(84,304)
Related party payables
825,695
372,831
Inventories
(12,879,268)
(709,519)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,417,918)
(107,336)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,199,815
1,061,060
Operating lease liabilities
(4,794,134)
(5,399,423)
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,084,286
17,107,055
Cash Flows used in Investing Activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,311,015)
(1,193,642)
Acquisition of Drawbridge Health assets, net of cash acquired
(1,412,279)
—
Purchase of investment in equity-method investments
(704,637)
(615,015)
Purchase of investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
—
(750,000)
Purchase of license agreements
(750,457)
(1,128,621)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,178,388)
(3,687,278)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering
70,000,000
—
Payoff of line of credit
(20,000,000)
(11,204,731)
Repayment of loan from related party
—
(3,000,000)
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
—
20,000,000
Payments on long-term debt and finance leases
(1,242,948)
(378,191)
Dividends paid on convertible preferred stock
—
(3,266,918)
Common stock issuance costs
(9,999,748)
—
Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants
—
22,221,173
Repurchase of common stock
—
(23,119,913)
Payments for loans to management
—
(710,000)
Proceeds from repayment of loans to management
—
710,000
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
75,619
127,249
Net cash provided by financing activities
38,832,923
1,378,669
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
40,738,821
14,798,446
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
15,262,094
463,648
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
$ 56,000,915
$ 15,262,094
THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income to common stockholders
$ 3,269,822
$ (1,297,315)
$ 3,745,531
$ (3,357,746)
Undistributed earnings attributable to Series E
(1,663,446)
—
3,507,892
—
Net income (loss) attributable to ThorneHealthTech,
1,606,376
(1,297,315)
7,253,423
(3,357,746)
Net loss—non-controlling interest
(85,619)
(492,501)
(408,625)
(596,067)
Net income (loss)
$ 1,520,757
$ (1,789,816)
$ 6,844,798
$ (3,953,813)
EBITDA and AdjustedEBITDA Reconciliation
Net income (loss)
$ 1,520,757
$ (1,789,816)
$ 6,844,798
$ (3,953,813)
Depreciation and amortization
1,123,912
1,444,637
4,453,057
4,295,840
Interest expense, net
56,918
401,054
449,908
1,125,472
Income tax expense
289,467
48,050
411,919
176,758
EBITDA
2,991,054
103,925
12,159,682
1,644,257
EBITDA margin
6.0%
0.3%
6.6%
1.2%
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
3,128,832
240,801
4,554,024
10,037,396
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(969,836)
774,219
(1,872,364)
1,912,487
Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process
—
—
1,563,015
—
Loss on Drawbridge Transaction
—
—
165,998
—
Guarantee fees
(84,305)
(115,520)
336,915
243,040
Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated
359,562
445,624
3,664,058
1,509,704
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 5,425,307
$ 1,449,049
$ 20,571,328
$ 15,346,884
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.9%
4.0%
11.1%
11.1%
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
Net income (loss)
$ 1,520,757
$ (1,789,816)
$ 6,844,798
$ (3,953,813)
Income tax expense
289,467
48,050
411,919
176,758
Stock-based compensation
3,128,832
240,801
4,554,024
10,037,396
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(969,836)
774,219
(1,872,364)
1,912,487
Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process
—
—
1,563,015
—
Loss on Drawbridge Transaction
—
—
165,998
—
Guarantee fees
(84,305)
(115,520)
336,915
243,040
Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated
359,562
445,624
3,664,058
1,509,704
Adjusted net income before adjusted tax expense
4,244,477
(396,642)
15,668,363
9,925,572
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
(424,447)
39,664
(1,566,836)
(992,557)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$ 3,820,030
$ (356,978)
$ 14,101,527
$ 8,933,015
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
58,655,939
12,323,830
51,939,654
46,497,003
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss), per share
$ 0.07
$ (0.03)
$ 0.27
$ 0.19
