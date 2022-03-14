Ontario International Airport continued march toward full recovery in February as passenger count neared pre-pandemic level

Air cargo tonnage grew by nearly 20% versus 2019

ONTARIO, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed almost 358,000 air passengers in February, more than twice as many as the same month last year and 98.5% of the total in February 2019 as the airport edged closer to full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic travelers totaled nearly 347,000 in February, which was 131% higher than last year and 1% more than February 2019.

The number of international passengers was almost 11,000 last month, five times more than February last year, but nearly half as many as the same month in 2019.

Over the first two months of the year, ONT's passenger volume totaled more than 697,000, an increase of nearly 130% compared with last year and 92% of the total number of travelers during January and February of 2019.

"Ontario International continues to set the pace for pandemic recovery among medium and large hub airports in California," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. "While rising fuel costs and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine pose some uncertainty for air travel, we are confident that our aviation gateway will be a leader among airports nationwide when passengers return to more usual travel patterns."

Passenger Totals Feb. 2022 Feb. 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Domestic 346,998 150,272 130.91% 670,249 295,657 126.7% International 10,882 2,021 438.45% 27,367 8,496 222.1% Total 357,880 152,293 134.99% 697,616 304,153 129.4%

Passenger Totals Feb. 2022 Feb. 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 346,998 343,205 1.11% 670,249 712,482 -5.9% International 10,882 20,221 -46.18% 27,367 47,150 -42.0% Total 357,880 363,426 -1.53% 697,616 759,632 -8.2%

Wapner also pointed to February's strong growth in air cargo shipments in noting ONT's appeal to freight shippers. Last month, ONT received nearly 61,000 tons of freight and mail combined, which was 18% more than the total tonnage in February 2019.

Over January and February, ONT cargo shipments totaled more than 129,000 tons, 15.8% more than the same period in 2019.

Air cargo (tonnage) Feb. 2022 Feb. 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Freight 56,481 62,806 -10.07% 120,536 133,353 -9.6% Mail 4,376 3,246 34.82% 8,906 6,471 37.6% Total 60,857 66,052 -7.86% 129,442 139,824 -7.4%

Air cargo (tonnage) Feb. 2022 Feb. 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Freight 56,481 49,159 14.89% 120,536 107,405 12.2% Mail 4,376 2,127 105.78% 8,906 4,413 101.8% Total 60,857 51,286 18.66% 129,442 111,818 15.8%

"Ontario International Airport delivers a first rate, hassle-free experience in our passenger terminals while providing spacious, modern facilities for our shipping partners and driving economic growth across the region," Wapner said.

