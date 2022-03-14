<legend role="h2"><span>The lawsuit alleges that Pick-Five Imports, Inc., the manufacturer of</span>Maxi-Matic<span>Elite Platinum pressure cookers, has misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.</span></legend>

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files California Lawsuit Against Pick-Five Imports, Inc. After Maxi-Matic Elite Platinum Pressure Cooker Explodes

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Crystal Gammage-Bell, a resident of Los Angeles, California, alleging Pick-Five Imports, Inc., the manufacturer of the Maxi-Matic Elite Platinum pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Ms. Gammage-Bell's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on February 22, 2020. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Gammage-Bell sustained burn injuries. According to the Complaint, Pick-Five Imports markets its pressure cookers as having "advanced technology" to keep the user safe. However, Ms. Gammage-Bell alleges that the Elite Platinum pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Kenneth W. Pearson of Johnson // Becker, PLLC in connection with Harlan Law.

