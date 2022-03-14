GTCR Announces New Industry Group Leadership

Appointments Leverage Organizational Depth to Drive Continued Growth in Key Investment Areas

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm founded in 1980, announced today that it has made a number of leadership appointments to further support its growth. Several experienced and long-tenured members of the firm have been appointed to assume additional responsibility leading the firm's Healthcare, Financial Services & Technology and Technology, Media & Telecommunications industry groups.

These individuals will be responsible for partnering with management leadership through GTCR's Leaders Strategy™, identifying and reviewing investment opportunities, driving proactive industry research and recruiting and developing talent in each of these groups, working collaboratively alongside other members of the leadership team at the firm.

Sean Cunningham has been named Co-Head of GTCR's Healthcare group. Sean has been with the firm since 2001 and has been instrumental in some of the firm's key investments in this sector including Antylia Scientific, Cedar Gate Technologies, Curia, Devicor Medical Products, Maravai LifeSciences, Regatta, Sotera Health and Transaction Data Systems;

Ben Daverman has been named Co-Head of the Healthcare group as well. Ben has been with GTCR since 2008 and has been instrumental in its healthcare investments, including Actient Pharmaceuticals, Antylia Scientific, Crealta Pharmaceuticals, Curia, Maravai LifeSciences, Sotera Health, TerSera Therapeutics and XIFIN;

Aaron Cohen has been named Head of GTCR's Financial Services & Technology group. Aaron has been with the firm since 2003 and has been instrumental in its investments in AssuredPartners, Callcredit Information Group, Fundtech, GCS, Ironshore, Optimal Blue, Paya and Premium Credit Limited; and

Mark Anderson has been named Co-Head of GTCR's Technology, Media & Telecommunications group. Mark has been at GTCR since 2000 and has been instrumental in its investments in Beeline, CAMP Systems, Cision, CommerceHub, Gogo, Inc., Lexipol, Lytx and Point Broadband. Mark assumes this role alongside Co-Head Craig Bondy who has been with GTCR since 2000.

Dave Donnini will continue to serve as the Head of our Business & Consumer Services group, the firm's fourth industry investment group. Mr. Donnini has led the firm's success in this broad area for the last 20 years, in addition to contributing to overall firm leadership, strategy and investor relations, among other areas.

GTCR's industry groups work to deploy the firm's pioneering management partnership approach, The Leaders Strategy™. The foundation of this strategy is the ability to source and build relationships with exceptional, proven leaders with deep sector experience, who can then build and transform market-leading businesses with the support of GTCR.

On behalf of the firm, Co-CEOs Collin Roche and Dean Mihas stated:

"We are deeply appreciative of the contributions of each of these leaders over the years and we are enthusiastic about their ability to contribute further in these new roles. These investment professionals embody the best qualities of our firm: consistently striving for investment excellence, pursing our differentiated investment approach in partnership with management, developing the capabilities of our people and teams, and building a collaborative and inclusive culture. The fact that these four individuals have nearly 75 years of combined investment experience at GTCR speaks to the depth and tenure of our investment group. We congratulate Sean, Ben, Aaron and Mark, and we look forward to many years of contributions going forward in their new roles."

About GTCR:

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

