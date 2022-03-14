Cano Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

MIAMI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will host a conference call today at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to review the Company's business and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Prior to the call, a press release with the results will be issued.

(PRNewsfoto/Cano Health, LLC) (PRNewswire)

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (844) 684-0650 for U.S. participants, or (343) 761-2594 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 5979721. The conference call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Investor page of the Cano Health website (investors.canohealth.com).

A replay will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call and will be available for 30 days.

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 250,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in eight states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

