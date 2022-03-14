AIP Publishing Joins Initiative for Open Abstracts (I4OA) to Expand Access to Research

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing has joined the Initiative for Open Abstracts (I4OA) to boost the discoverability of scholarly research and increase its impact by making journal article abstracts open and findable.

(PRNewsfoto/AIP Publishing) (PRNewswire)

I4OA is a collaboration between scholarly publishers, librarians, researchers, and infrastructure organizations, to promote availability of journal-article and book-chapter abstracts in trusted repositories where they are open and machine-accessible. Through the Crossref infrastructure, I4OA brings abstracts together in a common format in a searchable cross-disciplinary database. This provides opportunities for analysis via text mining, natural language processing, and artificial intelligence.

Alix Vance, CEO of AIP Publishing says: "Early in 2022, AIPP committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Publishers Compact objectives that align with our nonprofit mission to broaden access to published research and data, sustainably and equitably. AIPP's abstracts have been publicly accessible for some time, the I4OA initiative will help make them more discoverable and machine-readable for global researchers to build upon."

Ludo Waltman, Coordinator of I4OA says: "We are very pleased that AIP Publishing is making abstracts openly available through Crossref and has joined our initiative. We hope that many other publishers in the physical sciences will follow the example set by AIP Publishing."

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

About I4OA

The Initiative for Open Abstracts (I4OA) is a collaboration between scholarly publishers, infrastructure organizations, librarians, researchers and other interested parties to advocate and promote the unrestricted availability of the abstracts of the world's scholarly publications, particularly journal articles and book chapters, in trusted repositories where they are open and machine-accessible. I4OA calls on all scholarly publishers to open the abstracts of their published works, and where possible to submit them to Crossref.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIP Publishing