Ohio's Kristopher Kipp Receives National Volunteer Award from the American Cancer Society

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus based Kristopher Kipp, MSN, RN, Executive Director, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center ­– Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James), has received the prestigious St. George National Award from the American Cancer Society (ACS). The national award recognizes a regional volunteer who has made significant contributions to the organization's strategic goals by helping advance the American Cancer Society's mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

The American Cancer Society. (PRNewsfoto/American Cancer Society Ohio, West Virginia) (PRNewswire)

Kris Kipp is a volunteer leader, advocate, donor, fundraiser, and health care champion for the American Cancer Society. In his 10+ years of service and leadership to ACS, Kris has championed a multi-state area board; put ACS on the map in Columbus, continues to champion ACS with healthcare partners and other corporate and individual donors. Kris has been involved in every event and program for ACS through his years of service including the Columbus Golf Classic, ResearcHERS, Relay for Life, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and more. Throughout his years of service and leadership, Kris has raised more than $1M for the American Cancer Society. Through his leadership on the board, Kris created new programs to improve health equity for cancer patients; exceeded revenue goals for the Society and increased membership and retention.

"Kris's passion, dedication and support of the American Cancer Society mission is unmatched, and his volunteer leadership is remarkable. It is because of Kris's tireless efforts in creating a world free from cancer that the American Cancer Society across the Ohio-West Virginia Area has been so successful at creating long-term relationships, engaging the community in our work, and raising significant funds in the fight against cancer," shared Sarah Wells, Vice President of American Cancer Society Ohio/West Virginia.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

About The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute:

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute strives to create a cancer-free world by integrating scientific research with excellence in education and patient-centered care, a strategy that leads to better methods of prevention, detection, and treatment. Ohio State is one of 51 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers and one of only a few centers funded by the NCI to conduct phase I, II and III clinical trials on novel anticancer drugs sponsored by the NCI. As the cancer program's 356-bed adult patient-care component, The James is one of the top cancer hospitals in the nation as ranked by U.S. News & World Report and has achieved Magnet® designation, the highest honor an organization can receive for quality patient care and professional nursing practice. With 21 floors and more than 1.1 million square feet, The James is a transformational facility that fosters collaboration and integration of cancer research and clinical cancer care. To learn more, visit cancer.osu.edu.

Contact:

Angela Stacy

Angelae.stacy@cancer.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Cancer Society Ohio, West Virginia