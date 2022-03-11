Family-Owned Tire Discounters Rolls into Atlanta Metro Area and ‘Pies it Forward’

Tire and Service Provider says 'hello' with 250 free pies from Henri's Bakery & Deli

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was "pie-demonium" today at Henri's Bakery & Deli in Sandy Springs as family-owned tire and service provider, Tire Discounters, gave away 250 free apple pies to passersby. This sweet gesture, accompanied by a festive bagpiper was Tire Discounters' way of saying hello—they recently opened new stores in the Atlanta metro area, and are planning to bring over 200 jobs to the area in 2022.

"We're a fun-loving company that likes to do things differently," said Jamie Ward, President, and CEO of Tire Discounters. "Since it's common for families to welcome new neighbors with a pie, we thought we'd flip the script and give away pies as a way of saying, 'thanks for having us, Atlanta, we're so glad to be here!'"

"When Tire Discounters reached out to us with an order for 250 pies and we heard about their plans to give them away, we immediately wanted to be a part of such a fantastic event. Customer experience is so important to Henri's, it was obvious Tire Discounters felt the same," said Anthony DiNardo, President, and Owner of Henri's Bakery & Deli. "I'm confident they will be a wonderful addition to the Atlanta metro community."

Anna Wood, managing director of Tire Discounters, said that giving away pies reflects the company's pride in surprising and delighting its customers. "We like to say that our service is so good that it's stupid-good," Wood said. "For instance, with our one-of-a-kind Skip the Shop service, we'll come pick up your car, service it and return it to you at home or work. And when you purchase four tires from us, we give you a free alignment, something other shops charge hundreds of dollars extra for."

Wood said they chose to collaborate with Henri's Bakery & Deli to add a smile to people's faces because their pies are so beloved by Atlantans¾and because Henri's is family-owned and operated, as is Tire Discounters. In fact, Tire Discounters is the country's largest 100% family-owned and operated tire and service provider. "Our company was founded by my dad, Chip Wood, in 1976 and he and our family remain active in leading it. We're passionate about our business and are largely responsible for shaping our family-focused, it's-good-to-laugh culture. For instance, we have described our company as being family-owned and irritated."

Tire Discounters recently opened a store in Chamblee (located at 5585 Peachtree Blvd), which is a major step in the company's anticipated opening of 25 stores across the state of Georgia, with a specific focus on the Atlanta area, by the end of 2022. Tire Discounters has opened and integrated with several businesses throughout Georgia and the greater Atlanta area over the last two years, including Bulldog Tire (Covington, Monroe, and Snellville), Porterfield Tire (Watkinsville and Athens) and North Georgia Tire. An auto glass company, Lightning Auto Glass, located in Chamblee, was also added late last year. These stores joined other locations in Perimeter Pointe, Ft. Oglethorpe, Lawrenceville, and Dalton.

Tire Discounters will also be adding a 75,000 square foot warehouse, distribution and training facility in metro Atlanta.

In all, Tire Discounters currently has 80 employees across eight stores in the state of Georgia. The company has the goal of adding 300 additional jobs in 2022. Of this number, approximately 200 employees are anticipated to be in the Atlanta metro area.

"We absolutely love Atlanta," said Ward. "We look forward to surprising and delighting Atlantans in all sorts of ways in the coming years. We can't wait to share what's next."

About Tire Discounters

Tire Discounters was founded by Chip Wood in 1976 and is still family-owned and operated. Chip remains the sole owner and company Chairman, but over the past several years has been smoothly transitioning to the second generation of leadership. President Jamie Ward, a valued employee for over 25 years, is now the driving force in the company day-to-day, working closely with Chip's children, Anna, Steven, and Evan Wood, to help them learn the business from the ground up.

Tire Discounters is the nation's largest, 100% family-owned and operated independent tire and service provider and is growing rapidly. The company leads the way in providing unique and innovative customer benefits designed to make tires last longer and maximize the overall performance of a vehicle. Tire Discounters' ASE-certified technicians provide routine automotive repair and factory scheduled maintenance. Tire Discounters currently employs more than 1,600 people in over 160 locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Virginia.

Tire Discounters also operates four distribution centers, located in Sharonville, Ohio; La Vergne, Tennessee; Athens, Georgia and Monroe, Georgia. The company's headquarters are in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. https://www.tirediscounters.com.

