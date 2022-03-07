WORKERS AT THE INGLEWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOIN TEAMSTERS UNION

INGLEWOOD, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 school workers at the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) in Inglewood, Calif., voted to join the Teamsters Union on Friday. The newest members of Local 911 in Bellflower, Calif., are seeking higher pay, better health care, improved health and safety, job security and respect.

"We are so happy to finally have real union representation," said Antonio Duncan, a computer technician in Educational Services at the Inglewood Unified School District. "As Teamsters, we will now have a real voice on the job to address years of issues at the school district, including the need for better pay and health care. Based on Local 911's impressive track record representing public school workers in Southern California, we know they will fight to win us the working conditions we deserve."

Duncan and his IUSD co-workers serve more than 20,000 students that attend Inglewood public schools. The unit consists of approximately 430 support staff workers at over 20 schools throughout the school district.

"By winning this vote to become Teamsters, we will now have the power to make the administration listen to us and negotiate a contract that addresses our concerns. We know that together, as members of Teamsters Local 911, we will be a strong force for change. We look forward to a better future for workers, students and the entire Inglewood community," said Frank Weaver, a custodian at Payne Elementary School.

Weaver said that in addition to better working conditions, he and his co-workers are also looking forward to lower health care costs, noting that Local 911 has a proven record of securing strong medical benefits for support staff workers at Compton Unified School District, Pasadena Unified School District and San Gabriel Unified School District.

"These workers have an important job and do admirable work. That's why they deserve the very best. For too long, they have faced obstacles and hardship on the job. Now, as Teamsters, they will negotiate a contract that will improve their working conditions under the backing of a strong Teamster contract," said Ray Whitmer, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 911. "Local 911 knows how to get the job done when it comes to representing school workers. IUSD workers chose us because they know we have what it takes to win a strong Teamster contract that will improve their working conditions and standard of living. We're proud to represent this group and congratulate them on this wonderful victory."

