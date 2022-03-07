VC-Backed Fine Jewelry Brand Cast Welcomes Stacy Nolan to its Collective of Designers with the Launch of her Collection, Color High Cast expands offering with a new approachable collection to attract new clientele with the ongoing goal of changing the conversation surrounding purchasing fine jewelry.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based fine jewelry brand Cast is excited to announce Stacy Nolan as the latest designer to join the Cast Collective alongside other creative talents including Alice Cicolini, Francesca Villa and Kristy Ford. Nolan, a Los Angeles-based fine jewelry designer known for reimagining heirlooms, has designed a collection that is equally as wearable as it is luxurious. With a vibrant limited-edition collection titled "Color High", this new assortment celebrates Founder and Chief Creative Officer Rachel Skelly's brand mission to bring more joy to fine jewelry through the discovery of artfully crafted pieces made in partnership with some of the most innovative designers in the jewelry business.

Deeply expressive and energetic, Color High boasts a color wave on the idea of everyday jewelry and offers styles that inspire stacking and layering for a playful yet sophisticated look. In collaboration with Cast, Stacy Nolan created unique designs that excite the eye with color-drenched pieces that are timeless and will be worn as treasured keepsakes. The collection consists of wearable designs that are hand-painted with ceramic in striking colors such as Coral Poppy, Peacock Pop, Cobalt Blue, Vintage Mint, which will be available for limited time, and White Dove, the evergreen colorway. Styles are set with reclaimed precious metals in silver with glimmers of 9k gold & diamonds. This new collection also introduces new stones, and amazonite and white moonstone make their Cast debut.

Skelly is a strategic creative and designer turned entrepreneur. She's been developing brands for over two decades, with an optimism and creative vision that has given her the edge to reimagine established categories. Now Skelly is applying her brand and product-making magic to one of the oldest industries. Cast combines her life-long passion of storytelling, design, and art. Her grandfather was an avid rockhound, and she spent many childhood days in his shop surrounded by cases filled with gems and jewelry that engendered a profound curiosity in the space. Skelly brings her love of unique design and pops color to the new collection. Color High, with its rich gold and flashes of diamonds turn up the vibration and spreads positivity.

Cast's Color High collection ranges in price from $450 to $1,200 and is currently available for purchase on www.castjewelry.com.

ABOUT CAST

Cast is a fine jewelry collective founded in San Francisco by two friends who wanted to make the experience of shopping for fine jewelry as delightful as wearing it. With Founder Rachel Skelly at the helm as Chief Creative Officer and Founding Investor Eric Ryan advising, Cast brings to life a new vision for fine jewelry its design partnerships.

With an ever-changing, female-focused, international collective of jewelry designers, Cast is a community of creators, storytellers, and shine enthusiasts making artful jewelry designed to tell a story. Cast's mission is to turn the jewelry curious into jewelry lovers and collectors with an experience that inspires wonder.

ABOUT STACY NOLAN

Stacy Nolan grew up in Louisiana and Arizona and began designing jewelry at a very young age. She studied gemology and jewelry design at the Gemological Institute of America and has spent the last 15 years honing her craft and perfecting go-to luxuries to help people feel their best on any given day. Stacy has a passion for detail and commitment to transparency and ethical sourcing. Wearability and versatility are top priorities for Stacy's work. Her designs are meant to be worn, loved and treasured for future generations.

