Call for Proposals from Grassroots Nonprofits by Community Foundation of Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A call for proposals from "Grassroots Nonprofits" has been issued by Community Foundation of Broward. Grassroots nonprofits operating in Broward County are eligible for grants of $5,000 to $25,000 as part of the Foundation's new Small Grants Pilot Program.

The new pilot program is designed to support local community organizations that work within neighborhoods to help Broward residents overcome barriers to success. They must be nonprofit organizations or have a nonprofit financial agent or sponsor with an operating budget from $5,000 to $500,000 and may apply for program and/or operating support.

The Small Grants Pilot Program is significantly, but not exclusively, focused on minority-led nonprofits, which often have fewer funding options to consider from community or corporate funding sources. The need for the new program became more evident during the Community Foundation's recent "Care to Share" neighborhood listening tour, which revealed a number of community issues that are not currently being addressed due to lack of financial resources for smaller nonprofits.

Community Foundation of Broward has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) and is accepting applications through 11:45 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022. A series of RFP Q&A sessions has also been announced. The next Q&A session is slated for Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Advance registration is required.

"Grassroots nonprofits face big hurdles to create, expand and sustain their critical services," said Sheri Brown Grosvenor, Vice President of Community Impact at the Foundation. "Their challenges have been made even more daunting by the effects of the pandemic."

For more information about Community Foundation of Broward, please email info@cfbroward.org or call 954-761-9503.

About Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 473 charitable Funds represent more than $212 million in assets, distributing $119 million in grants over the past 35 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

