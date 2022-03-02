Vulcan Acquires UTEX Industries' Well Services Assets to Advance Manufacturing Capabilities and Product Offering

HOUSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Industrial Holdings LLC announces the acquisition of UTEX Industries Inc.'s well service assets including plungers, fluid ends, valves, and seats.

UTEX will retain its Largebore Frac Systems as well as the Iron and Inspection Services.

The UTEX transaction advances Vulcan's vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities and further enhances Vulcan's product offerings. "This transaction expands Vulcan's integrated offerings and advances much needed industry consolidation," said Simon Lawrie, Vulcan Industrial President. "We are pleased to add several of UTEX's product lines and benefit from UTEX's research and development efforts to date."

This acquisition makes Vulcan one of few fluid end and expendables providers that has vertical integration capabilities on all major product lines in the fluid end and expendable category including, but not limited to, fluid ends, valves, seats, parts, packing, and plungers.

About Vulcan Industrial

Based in Houston, Vulcan Industrial specializes in engineering, design and manufacturing for mission-critical parts and components throughout various industries. The company's intensive R&D process focuses on advanced metallurgy and innovative problem-solving, delivering stronger performance and consistent results in the development process. The company's V-Series™ fluid ends represent some of hydraulic fracturing's longest-lasting and easiest-to-maintain equipment. More at vulcanindustrial.com.

About UTEX

UTEX is a market-leading manufacturing business headquartered in Houston, Texas. UTEX operates manufacturing, distribution, and technical sales facilities in the United States and abroad and has approximately 650 employees. UTEX's innovative and custom-engineered products support a diverse customer base, including oil and gas, industrial, mining, and water end markets.

