Tata Communications recognised as 'Leader' by Gartner for 9th consecutive year

MUMBAI, India, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, continues to be recognised as a 'Leader' by Gartner Magic Quadrant, for Network Services, Global, for the ninth year consecutively. The Gartner Magic Quadrant assessed Tata Communications on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We are happy to have lived up to our customers expectations and proactively help manage their emerging needs especially in these times," said, Genius Wong, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications. "We humbly accept the recognition of a Leader for the ninth year in a row. Over the last year, we have made huge strides in developing solutions befitting the future needs of enterprises' global success, through constant progress, resilience and innovation. Our Tier-1 global network has been the network-of-choice for enabling businesses deliver value to their stakeholders with agility and seamless connectivity for all their solutions across managed services, hybrid WAN or multi-vendor platforms. We remain committed and focused on delivering superior customer experiences, and are grateful to our customers and partners for their trust, in us and our network."

During the course of the year, Tata Communications has made enhancements to the network, enabling enterprises become more resilient and secure for future contingencies by providing:-

Access to business apps on-premises and in the clouds, anywhere access with security and end-to-end network performance.

Direct connectivity to nine of the world's major cloud providers with Tata Communications cloud connectivity service.

Additional network capacity on a pay-as-you-go model with 'Bandwidth-on-Demand' to meet short term needs conveniently through a self-service customer portal.

According to the report, Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, Neil Rickard, Bjarne Munch, Danellie Young, Karen Brown, 21 February 2022, "Most global network service providers are continuing to move toward a more platform-based approach using a software-driven, as-a-service model, with increasing levels of visibility and self-service via portals and APIs". Gartner further says, "Gartner continues to observe changes in enterprise requirements and buying criteria for global networks. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the true value of agility for enterprise networks, as enterprises have had to rapidly change working practices, accelerate digital and cloud transformations, and cope with rapidly changing business circumstances. Organizations adopting flexible networking technologies (such as NOD) and flexible sourcing approaches (such as bring your own [BYO] access) have been much better able to support the rapid accommodation of new endpoints and new applications (including cloud services and IoT), and have done so while controlling their WAN expenditure."



A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

