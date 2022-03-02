Skanska signs additional contract for a data facility in western USA for USD 65M, about SEK 600M

Skanska signs additional contract for a data facility in western USA for USD 65M, about SEK 600M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client for additional work on a new data facility in the western USA. The contract is worth USD 65M, about SEK 600M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2022.

The work is underway and is slated for completion in January 2023.

For further information please contact:

Mia Walton, VP Head of Communications, Skanska USA Building, tel + 1 240 672 1789

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3517117/1543024.pdf 20220302 US data facility

View original content:

SOURCE Skanska