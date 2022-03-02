ORM FERTILITY JOINS NATION'S FASTEST GROWING PHYSICIAN-CENTRIC FAMILY-BUILDING PLATFORM, PINNACLE FERTILITY

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility (Pinnacle) announced today that it has welcomed ORM Fertility (ORM), a world-class fertility center, headquartered in the Pacific Northwest to their network. For more than 30 years, ORM has helped grow families across the nation and around the globe, providing compassionate, personalized patient care while offering the most innovative and advanced reproductive and genomic treatment options available. Pinnacle Fertility, the nation's fastest-growing physician-centered fertility care network, offers fertility-focused practices a platform for collaboration amongst physicians and medical leaders. They also provide a range of centralized services including information systems and equipment, facilities and operations management, finance and accounting, marketing, and advertising.

Pinnacle Fertility (PRNewswire)

"We fulfill dreams by building families," says Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle, "ORM Fertility has been at the forefront of delivering the best in reproductive care for more than 3 decades. They are a perfect addition to our growing platform that's passionate about putting patients first."

Pinnacle is setting the standard in fertility care, now with ORM Fertility on board, the platform is comprised of approximately 23 locations. Aimed at improving and simplifying the overall patient experience while increasing successful outcomes for patients with a compassionate, personalized approach, Pinnacle plans to bring a full suite of family-building services into its fast-growing network of care including a donor egg bank, surrogacy, genomics, pharmacy, finance programs and more.

"It's an exciting time in fertility medicine," says Dr. Amanda Hurliman, ORM's Medical Director, "the benefits of being a part of a larger, collaborative platform like Pinnacle, allows us to help more patients achieve their dreams of parenthood and increase access to additional services and greater likelihood of success."

"We're thrilled to offer our patients the same personalized, high quality of care ORM is known for and the benefit of a larger network of fertility partners, resources, technology, and support along the journey," shares, Dr. Brandon Bankowski.

For more information about Pinnacle Fertility, visit pinnaclefertility.com

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

About ORM Fertility

ORM Fertility was founded as Oregon Reproductive Medicine in 1989. Since then, the clinic has expanded from one doctor to 6 doctors who are passionately committed to helping people grow their families, and from one clinic to six locations. Over 32 years, ORM Fertility has helped welcome more than 10,000+ babies into the world through its treatments for individuals and couples that are specific to their unique parenthood journeys. ORM Fertility is committed to achieving the highest success rates and provides a customized, compassionate patient experience. Unrivaled expertise, outstanding results, and personalized care make ORM Fertility one of the most sought-after fertility providers in the world. Visit ormfertility.com to learn more about locations and services.

