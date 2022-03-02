Metro State University Recognized with National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Designation

SAINT PAUL, Minn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro State University, the Twin Cities nationally recognized urban university, is proud to announce that it has again been recognized as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (NCAE-CD).This is the fourth time Metro State has earned the prestigious distinction.

Metro State University unveiled a new logo and brand identity as it celebrates 50 years of providing an anti-racist, barrier-breaking higher education. (PRNewswire)

Created by the National Security Council (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Centers for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Program identifies and honors universities that offer bachelor's and graduate degree programs that complete in-depth assessments and meet rigorous cyber defense requirements.

Metro State is the only Twin Cities to offer comprehensive programming in cybersecurity, including a NCAE-CD-endorsed cybersecurity bachelor's degree, a master's degree in cyber operations, and an accelerated combined bachelor's and master's program in cybersecurity operations.

In 2018, Metro State opened the MN Cyber Institute, which includes Minnesota Cyber Academy and Minnesota Cyber Range.The Cyber Academy provides students with the skills, knowledge and credentials needed to succeed in information technology and cybersecurity.The Cyber Range, the first and only one in Minnesota, is a world-class cybersecurity simulation lab and training facility that puts students technically and mentally in the crosshairs of hyper-realistic security threats.

"Metro State has worked tirelessly with local, state and national leaders in government, information technology, education, and cybersecurity to build a program that is today the nation's most innovative interdisciplinary cybersecurity curriculum of its kind," said Kyle Swanson, dean of Metro State's College of Sciences. "We are honored to once again receive this recognition, and we are so very proud of our students who have committed to protecting our nation's critical digital infrastructure."

Data obtained by Metro State suggests the number of cybersecurity job openings in Minnesota will grow by 28% over the next decade. Additional information on Metro State's cybersecurity program can be found at www.metrostate.edu.

About Metro State University

Founded in 1971, Metro State University, a member of Minnesota State, is the Twin Cities public, urban, comprehensive state university providing lifelong learning and competitive academic and professional degree programs at the bachelor, master and doctoral levels. The University currently offers more than 50 undergraduate programs and more than 25 graduate degrees. Metro State ranks 39th in the nation and first in Minnesota on CollegeNet's Social Mobility Index, which measures colleges' and universities' success in elevating students from low-income strata into the middle class within five years of graduation. To learn more, visit www.metrostate.edu.

