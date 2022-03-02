Hero Digital Appoints United Airlines Executive Linda Jojo to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital Holdings LLC ("Hero Digital"), a leading digital transformation company, announced today that Linda Jojo, Executive Vice President of Technology and Chief Digital Officer at United Airlines, has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Jojo's appointment is a tribute to Hero Digital's recent growth and reflects its status as a trusted leader in digital transformation to the C-Suite of the Fortune 1000.

With over 30 years in technology leadership roles across a diverse set of industries, Ms. Jojo has led digital technology for United Airlines since 2014, including responsibility for digital products, analytics, information technology and cyber security. During her tenure, her teams have leveraged artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver innovative, industry-first products supporting both revenue growth and ease of travel, such as the Travel Ready Center, ConnectionSaver and Agent on Demand.

"We are excited to have Linda Jojo join the Hero Digital Board of Directors," said David Kilimnik, CEO of Hero Digital. "We believe that we can accelerate the growth of brands through innovative thinking, customer-focused experiences and digital technologies that enable rapid innovation and experimentation. Linda's experience and insights will elevate our offerings and benefit our clients, and we could not be more excited to welcome her to our Board."

Ms. Jojo was also recognized as a "Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology" by the National Diversity Council in 2019, was named to Crain's Chicago "Tech50" in 2016, 2018 and 2020 and was the Chicago CIO of the year in 2016 and 2021.

"I'm excited to work with Dave and the Hero Digital team at this important point in their company history as they look to accelerate their growth by improving the digital customer experiences of the brands they serve," said Linda Jojo.

Ms. Jojo joins Hero Digital's Board of Directors at a time of tremendous growth for the company, following its strategic investment from AEA Investors LP ("AEA Investors" or "AEA"), a leading global investment firm with over $14 billion in assets under management and a 50+ year legacy of partnering with leading middle-market companies to accelerate growth, and recent recognition as Adobe's Digital Experience Partner of the Year . With a portfolio of leading Fortune 1000 clients, Hero Digital has become a critical digital innovation and transformation partner to some of the world's leading brands, offering industry-leading digital business transformation solutions that deliver superior customer experiences.

Hero Digital is a leading digital customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital business transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital helps brands like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new value for people and for business. For more information about Hero Digital, please visit www.herodigital.com .

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's approximately 100 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have over $14 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle-market companies and small business companies, growth capital and mezzanine and senior debt investments. For more information about AEA Investors, please visit www.aeainvestors.com .

