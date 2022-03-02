FLO Becomes Official Electric Vehicle Charging Partner of MLS Champion New York City Football Club

NEW YORK and QUEBEC CITY, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 2021 MLS Cup Champion New York City Football Club today announced a new partnership with FLO, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network and provider of smart charging solutions.

This agreement will see FLO become the Official Electric Vehicle Charging Partner of NYCFC and is the brand's first major sports partnership in the United States.

FLO is one of the pioneers of the EV charging industry with over 10 years of experience and 55,000+ charging stations across North America. This partnership with NYCFC continues FLO's expansion across the United States and solidifies its status as a leading provider of EV charging solutions.

FLO already has roots in NYC and has been servicing New Yorkers. Last year, FLO installed its first public charging stations in New York City as part of an agreement with Con Edison and the New York City Department of Transportation to launch more than 100 curbside EV chargers throughout the city's five boroughs.

NYCFC's partnership with FLO is the latest example of the Club's overall commitment to sustainability. The Club is one of the original four Major League Soccer (MLS) organizations to work with adidas and Parley for the Oceans to create jerseys made from recycled ocean plastic since 2017. City in the Community (CITC) – the foundation proudly supported by NYCFC – also leads the Club's sustainability volunteer efforts to build a better future for local communities and the planet.

Andres Gonzalez, NYCFC Vice President of Partnerships, said: "Between our first ever MLS Cup win and FLO's first installation of charging stations in the city, both organizations brought the electricity to New York City last year. As we continue to pursue success both on and off the field, we're excited to welcome FLO as NYCFC's Official Electric Vehicle Charging Partner and help expand its presence in New York City."

Chris Thorson, FLO's Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said: "We are so proud to partner with champions like NYCFC! FLO is not simply about EV charging: we stand for making the transition to electric mobility a huge win for EV drivers and, ultimately, for the planet. Like NYCFC did just months ago, we are keen to bring more victories to New Yorkers and to start right here demonstrating the convenience and feasibility of embracing electric vehicles."

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American charging network for electric vehicles and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Every month, FLO and its parent company, AddEnergie Technologies Inc., enable over half a million charging events, thanks to over 55,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. FLO's headquarters and network operations center are based in Quebec City, and AddEnergie's assembly plant is located in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has offices in Montreal, Vancouver and California, and regional teams located in Ontario, New York, and Texas. For more information, visit www.flo.com.

About New York City Football Club

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013 and is the first and only MLS Club located within the five boroughs of New York City. NYCFC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). Since its inaugural season, the Club has qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs the last six consecutive seasons. In 2021, NYCFC won the MLS Cup in the Club's first ever appearance, becoming the first professional sports franchise based in New York to win a championship in a decade. NYCFC's Academy currently features teams from the U-12 to U-18 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level. NYCFC proudly supports City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities; one of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI) is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in underserved NYC neighborhoods in five years.

