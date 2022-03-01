Univar Solutions Opens Latest Solution Center for its Global Ecosystem of Innovation

State-of-the-art laboratory to support ingredient and specialty chemical innovation, product formulation application development and more sustainable solutions across Europe and beyond.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced the opening of its latest Solution Center. Located in Essen, Germany, this Solution Center serves as the flagship facility for Europe and as one of the Company's center points for a global hub-and-spoke model of innovation. With a focus on sustainability, collaboration and development, this industry leading facility houses experts in product formulation, benchmark prototyping, product performance testing and efficacy, product analysis, shelf-life testing and more. The team of chemists, scientists and technical leaders will support advancements and help drive demand in the Beauty & Personal care, Homecare & Industrial Cleaning, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers and Rubber & Plastic Additives businesses.

"This latest Solution Center will help our customers solve problems, develop more sustainable solutions and bring new and better products to market, faster," said Nick Powell, president, global ingredients & specialties, and president, EMEA & APAC, for Univar Solutions. "The depth and breadth of available ingredients and specialty chemicals from our broad supplier base further support customers as they work to more quickly respond to regulatory changes, drive innovation, advance trends and meet consumer demand."

Combining the latest scientific advancements with application development support, Univar Solutions works closely with its customers and suppliers to help brands of all sizes grow and thrive. Through the Company's work in its network of global Solution Centers, Univar Solutions provides accountable chemistry, data, digital tools and human ingenuity to help bring an innovative edge and drive solutions for the technical challenges shaping the future of sustainable products, processes and ingredients that benefit the environment and society.

"The future of innovation and technical development starts at Univar Solutions," said Dr. Andrew Mint, director of global solution centers for Univar Solutions. "In our Solution Centers, we're creating unique, more sustainable and innovative opportunities as well as scaling solutions to support growth with our customers while developing solutions to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe – it's that simple."

Near one of the company's largest operations in Europe, the Solution Center consists of 700 square meters (7,500+ square feet), including laboratories, a pilot plant, meeting rooms and offices. The expertise, innovation and capabilities unique to this Solution Center will serve customer projects end-to-end from concept and development to application testing, launch and distribution. End product applications expected to be developed at the facility include industry staples such as hair care, toiletries, skin care, color cosmetics, topicals, tablet coatings, ointments, dishwashing formulations and building materials.

Discover more at https://www.univarsolutions.com/solution-centers/.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Univar Solutions Opens Latest Solution Center for its Global Ecosystem of Innovation (PRNewswire)

Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.