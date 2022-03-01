REGENXBIO Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Closed eye care collaboration agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize RGX-314

Continue to advance RGX-314 program for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy

Received IND clearance and Orphan Drug Designation for RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne

Presented positive data from RGX-121 and RGX-111 clinical trials for the treatment of MPS II and MPS I

$849 million current cash and cash equivalents of as of December 31, 2021 ; including upfront payment from closing of the AbbVie eye care collaboration agreement; operational runway into 2025

Conference call Tuesday, March 1 st at 4:30 p.m. ET

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, and recent operational highlights.

"I am pleased with our performance as an organization over this past quarter, which was highlighted by the successful closing of our eye care collaboration agreement with AbbVie," said Kenneth T. Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO. "We believe this collaboration, along with the continued positive interim data we presented at recent medical meetings, provides strong validation supporting the development of RGX-314 as a potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of some of the largest ophthalmic markets. We look forward to working with AbbVie and providing additional data from our Phase II trials in diabetic retinopathy and wet AMD."

Mr. Mills continued: "Our 2021 momentum has continued into the new year with a number of recent events that we believe raise the profile of our exciting neurodegenerative and neuromuscular pipeline. Most recently, we presented positive interim data at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium that demonstrated that RGX-121 and RGX-111 were well tolerated with encouraging evidence of CNS biomarker activity and improvements in neurodevelopmental function. We are looking forward to advancing RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne this year, following the FDA's clearance of our Investigational New Drug application and granting of Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation, which mark important milestones and acknowledgement of the need for new treatment options for patients with Duchenne. RGX-202 is our first home-grown program leveraging our proprietary NAV AAV8 vector to deliver a transgene for a novel microdystrophin that includes the functional elements of the C-Terminal (CT) domain. We believe that RGX-202 has the potential to address the limitations of other treatment approaches for this severe, degenerative disease, and we look forward to initiating this clinical trial."

Program Highlights and Milestones

RGX-314: RGX-314 is an investigational one-time gene therapy being developed for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other additional chronic retinal conditions. RGX-314 uses the NAV AAV8 vector to deliver a gene encoding a therapeutic antibody fragment to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF).

RGX-314 Subretinal Delivery for the Treatment of Wet AMD

RGX-314 Suprachoroidal Delivery for the Treatment of Wet AMD As of November 4, 2021 , suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314 continued to be well tolerated in 50 patients from Cohorts 1-3 with no drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs). At six months following one-time administration of RGX-314, stable visual acuity and retinal thickness, as well as a meaningful reduction (>70%) in anti-VEGF treatment burden, was observed in patients in Cohort 2, with 40% of patients anti-VEGF injection-free (dose level 5x10 11 GC/eye). Mild intraocular inflammation observed on slit-lamp examination was reported at similar incidence across both dose levels in Cohorts 1 and 2, with four out of 15 patients in Cohort 1 and three out of 15 patients in Cohort 2. All cases of inflammation in both cohorts were resolved within days to weeks on topical corticosteroids.

RGX-314 Suprachoroidal Delivery for the Treatment of DR As of January 18, 2022 , suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314 continued to be well tolerated in the 15 patients dosed with RGX-314 in Cohort 1, with no drug-related SAEs, and no intraocular inflammation observed. Of the patients dosed with RGX-314 in Cohort 1, 47% demonstrated a two-step or greater improvement from baseline on the Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study-Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale (ETDRS-DRSS) at six months, compared to 0% in the observational control group. One patient (7%) dosed with RGX-314 continued to demonstrate a four-step improvement. The percentage of Cohort 1 patients dosed with RGX-314 achieving at least two-step improvement at six months in RGX-314 treated eyes (47%) increased from the previously reported three-month results (33%).



RGX-202: RGX-202 is an investigational one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Duchenne), using the NAV AAV8 vector to deliver a transgene for a novel microdystrophin that includes the functional elements of the C-Terminal (CT) domain as well as a muscle specific promoter to support a targeted therapy for improved resistance to muscle damage associated with Duchenne.

REGENXBIO today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for RGX-202, which may entitle REGENXBIO to receive a priority review voucher which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application and may be sold or transferred should a new BLA for RGX-202 be approved.

In January 2022 , REGENXBIO announced Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance by the FDA. REGENXBIO plans to initiate AFFINITY DUCHENNE, a Phase I/II clinical trial, in the first half 2022.

In November 2021 , REGENXBIO announced that the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for RGX-202.

RGX-121: RGX-121 is an investigational one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS II), also known as Hunter Syndrome, using the NAV AAV9 vector to deliver the gene that encodes the iduronate-2-sulfatase (I2S) enzyme.

In February 2022 , REGENXBIO announced new data from the Phase I/II trial of RGX-121 for the treatment of MPS II at the 18 th Annual WORLD Symposium .

The Phase I/II trial of RGX-121 for the treatment of pediatric patients with MPS II over the age of 5 years old is ongoing.

RGX-111: RGX-111 is an investigational one-time gene therapy for the treatment of severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), using the NAV AAV9 vector to deliver the α-l-iduronidase (IDUA) gene.

In February 2022 , REGENXBIO announced new interim data from the Phase I/II trial and the single-patient IND of RGX-111 at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium.

Operational Updates

In November 2021 , REGENXBIO closed the eye care collaboration agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize RGX-314.

Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) Manufacturing Facility

NAV Technology Licensee Program Highlights

As of December 31, 2021, REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform was being applied in one marketed product and multiple clinical stage partnered programs, with the potential to impact a broad range of therapeutic areas and disease indications.

REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform is being applied in one marketed product, Zolgensma®. In February 2022 , Novartis AG reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 global sales of Zolgensma of $342 million and $1.35 billion , respectively (>1,800 patients dosed).

In November 2021 , Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced sustained benefit across clinical, functional and biomarker endpoints in all four patients with long-term follow up in the Phase I clinical trial of RP-A501 for the treatment on Danon Disease. Rocket anticipates initiating Phase II pivotal study activities for RP-A501 in the fourth quarter 2022. RP-A501 is being developed as a one-time gene therapy utilizing REGENXBIO's NAV AAV9 vector.

In November 2021 , Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. announced long-term durability data with sustained responses lasting up to three years since treatment from the Phase I/II study of DTX401 for the treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia (GSDIa), and durable metabolic control and sustained responses from the Phase I/II study of DTX301 for the treatment of Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. In February 2022 , Ultragenyx announced it has dosed the first patients in the Phase III study of DTX401 and anticipates initiating the Phase III study for DTX301 in the first half of 2022. DTX401 and DTX301 are both being developed as one-time gene therapies utilizing REGENXBIO's NAV AAV8 vector.

Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $849.3 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $522.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a $370.0 million upfront payment received upon the closing of the AbbVie eye care collaboration agreement in November 2021 and $216.1 million of aggregate net proceeds received from a follow-on public offering of common stock completed in January 2021, and was partially offset by cash used to fund operating activities and capital expenditures during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Revenues: Revenues were $398.7 million and $470.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to $21.4 million and $154.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The increases were primarily attributable to revenue of $370.0 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 under our eye care collaboration agreement with AbbVie, and increases in Zolgensma royalty revenues, which increased by $7.1 million and $33.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2020. The increase in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 was partially offset by an $80.0 million milestone payment recognized as revenue in the third quarter of 2020 upon the achievement of $1.0 billion in cumulative net sales of Zolgensma. As reported by Novartis, sales of Zolgensma for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 35% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by geographic expansion of product access.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $48.0 million and $181.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to $47.2 million and $166.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The increases were primarily attributable to personnel costs as a result of increased headcount, laboratory and facilities costs, and costs associated with clinical trial and regulatory activities for our lead product candidates.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $22.0 million and $79.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to $17.6 million and $63.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. The increases were primarily attributable to personnel costs as a result of increased headcount and professional fees for advisory and other services.

Net Income (Loss): Net income was $294.0 million, or $6.87 basic and $6.67 diluted net income per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $46.2 million, or $1.24 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income was $127.8 million, or $3.01 basic and $2.91 diluted net income per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $111.3 million, or $2.98 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Guidance

Based on its current operating plan, REGENXBIO expects its balance in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $849.3 million as of December 31, 2021 to fund its operations, including the completion of its internal manufacturing capabilities and clinical advancement of its product candidates, into 2025.

Conference Call

In connection with this announcement, REGENXBIO will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the live call by phone, dial (855) 422-8964 (domestic) or (210) 229-8819 (international) and enter the passcode 7635958. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the "Investors" section of the REGENXBIO website at www.regenxbio.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 345,209



$ 338,426

Marketable securities



112,230





137,314

Accounts receivable, net



32,439





42,999

Prepaid expenses



18,752





10,505

Other current assets



10,196





1,953

Total current assets



518,826





531,197

Marketable securities



391,907





46,809

Accounts receivable, net



2,262





3,267

Property and equipment, net



131,547





56,467

Operating lease right-of-use assets



60,904





63,815

Restricted cash



2,030





1,330

Other assets



6,428





5,279

Total assets

$ 1,113,904



$ 708,164

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 11,387



$ 10,622

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



76,111





49,082

Deferred revenue



3,333





449

Operating lease liabilities



1,752





2,500

Liability related to sale of future royalties



37,889





18,794

Total current liabilities



130,472





81,447

Deferred revenue



—





3,783

Operating lease liabilities



84,929





70,153

Liability related to sale of future royalties



133,460





174,504

Other liabilities



745





524

Total liabilities



349,606





330,411

Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock; no shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2021 and 2020



—





—

Common stock; 42,831 and 37,476 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2021

and 2020, respectively



4





4

Additional paid-in capital



928,095





667,181

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,569)





(360)

Accumulated deficit



(161,232)





(289,072)

Total stockholders' equity



764,298





377,753

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,113,904



$ 708,164



REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months



Years





Ended December 31,



Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues































License and royalty revenue

$ 398,655



$ 21,445



$ 470,347



$ 154,567

Total revenues



398,655





21,445





470,347





154,567

Operating Expenses































Cost of revenues



23,058





10,257





51,833





35,714

Research and development



47,978





47,180





181,437





166,294

General and administrative



22,040





17,571





79,333





63,817

Credit losses (recoveries) and other



(8,017)





88





(2,236)





7,975

Total operating expenses



85,059





75,096





310,367





273,800

Income (loss) from operations



313,596





(53,651)





159,980





(119,233)

Other Income (Expense)































Interest income from licensing



19





130





719





4,271

Investment income



311





13,794





6,825





9,723

Interest expense



(6,500)





(771)





(26,277)





(771)

Total other income (expense)



(6,170)





13,153





(18,733)





13,223

Income (loss) before income taxes



307,426





(40,498)





141,247





(106,010)

Income Tax Expense



(13,403)





(5,743)





(13,407)





(5,240)

Net income (loss)

$ 294,023



$ (46,241)



$ 127,840



$ (111,250)

Other Comprehensive Loss































Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities, net



(1,284)





(623)





(2,209)





(565)

Total other comprehensive loss



(1,284)





(623)





(2,209)





(565)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 292,739



$ (46,864)



$ 125,631



$ (111,815)



































Net income (loss) per share:































Basic

$ 6.87



$ (1.24)



$ 3.01



$ (2.98)

Diluted

$ 6.67



$ (1.24)



$ 2.91



$ (2.98)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:































Basic



42,774





37,418





42,438





37,281

Diluted



44,084





37,418





43,913





37,281



