Morton Capital Is Now Morton Wealth

CALABASAS, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formerly known as Morton Capital, the financial planning and investment advisory firm is now Morton Wealth. When Lon Morton first started the company in the 1980s, the goal was to be solely "capital" managers. Over time, that vision evolved to include more holistic planning and broader services to be a more meaningful part of their clients' lives. To reflect this evolution, the firm's leaders have decided to change their name to Morton Wealth.

"Our mission is to empower better investors by helping them identify what is truly important to them beyond just their investment portfolio," explained CEO Jeff Sarti. "We do this by providing education so that people feel confident in their decisions, and by partnering with clients to help them get the most life out of their wealth."

The new name was launched after the Morton partners and advisors reflected on the positive impact they want to have on their clients and the local community. When asked about the name change, Celia Meagher, Partner and Wealth Advisor, said, "As trusted advisors, we have embraced being more than just an investment manager. We help clients navigate real life events, partnering with them as those big decisions are made. We ensure wealth—as they define it—is identified through personal values and exhibited daily through how time is spent and enjoyed."

Morton's mission goes beyond its clients to provide education and support to the broader community. Morton's interactive website provides financial insights, white papers, the latest research, and trends to help people become smarter investors. Jeff Sarti also commented, "We have a commitment to lifelong learning at Morton. It is a mindset that connects our leadership, our teams, our clients, and, ultimately, anyone seeking to get more life from their wealth, regardless of their background or financial status."

To share more about the "why" behind the name change, CEO Jeff Sarti recorded a short and engaging video: https://vimeo.com/mortonwealth/mortonwealth

About Morton Wealth

Morton Wealth (formerly Morton Capital) is an RIA firm based out of Calabasas, CA, that offers financial planning and investment services for individuals, families, and business owners. The firm currently serves 1,054 households/families with an AUM of $2.48B (as of 12/31/2021), and has been continuously striving to grow in knowledge, expertise, and team culture since being founded in 1981. For more information about Morton Wealth, please visit www.mortonwealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , Vimeo and YouTube .

