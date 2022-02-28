Venari Medical announces publication of pre-clinical data in leading scientific journal Phlebology and changes name to InVera Medical

GALWAY, Ireland, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InVera Medical are delighted to announce the publication of its pre-clinical feasibility study of the InVera minimally invasive, exclusively mechanical venous ablation device in Phlebology, an official journal of several international venous societies.

The study showed that the InVera device can safely achieve chronic fibrotic vein occlusion by an exclusively mechanical mechanism of action in a recognised large animal model.

Unlike venous ablation devices on the market today, the InVera device has a non-thermal, mechanical-only action which offers two key differentiations that may improve clinical safety and efficacy for Chronic Venous Disease patients:

An exclusively mechanical action with no implant, chemical sclerosant or glue left behind in the circulatory system. No risk of thermal injury to surrounding structures in the below knee anatomical region, a key treatment target area for patients with severe disease causing venous leg ulcers.

Many thanks to our co-authors: Lowell Kabnick MD and Dr Seán Hynes.

"The purely mechanical endovenous approach of the InVera device demonstrates huge potential to offer an effective, less invasive treatment by eliminating many of the drawbacks with current devices in the treatment of Chronic Venous Disease," added Lowell Kabnick, lead author on the study and InVera Medical Clinical Operations Director.

InVera Medical, an innovative medical device company advancing the minimally invasive treatment of Chronic Venous Disease based in Galway (Ireland), also announces it has successfully completed rebranding. The company was formerly known as Venari Medical.

About InVera Medical – Scientific Development for life changing outcomes in venous disease

Established in 2018, InVera Medical has developed a strong intellectual property position by perfecting a purely mechanical endovascular approach for the treatment of venous disease. Utilising the body's natural healing mechanism, the InVera novel catheter system achieves effective mechanical vein disruption at a cellular level to cure symptoms. This allows for a less invasive and more effective treatment for all CVD patients, but critically patients suffering from venous leg ulcers will benefit most. The InVera device is currently for investigational research use only, US & EU regulatory approval is anticipated in 2024.

InVera Medical's mission focus is on innovation of unparalleled safe, effective, patient-centred medical devices that improve quality of life for those with debilitating vascular disease. See more at https://inveramedical.com/ .

