Territorium & Credential Engine Partner to Help Learners Map Their Credentials to Real World Job Data

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Territorium , a global education technology leader, today announced it has partnered with Credential Engine (CE), a non-profit whose mission is to create credential transparency through free and open data-standards, fueling the creation of resources that empower people to find the pathways that are best for them. The strategic partnership will allow students to better identify available jobs, education providers, and pathways and gauge their alignment with their credentials. Educational institutions can also leverage Territorium's Comprehensive Learner Record (TerritoriumCLR) and the Credential Registry to align education with workforce development and help employers gain more insight into the best candidates for their open positions.

TerritoriumCLR is an AI-powered system that captures all aspects of learning into a complete competencies and skills transcript. Certified by IMS Global Learning Consortium, TerritoriumCLR creates a lifelong record of achievement, helping students optimize their education and career.

"The disconnect between what students need to learn, what they know upon graduation, and what employers are looking for in candidates has gone on for too long," said Guillermo Elizondo, CEO, Territorium. "With this new partnership, Territorium and Credential Engine will help students find greater pathways to success in an easier way."

TerritoriumCLR and supporting Territorium Skills Digital Wallet (TerritoriumSDW) are designed to increase gainful employment, employer interest, job offers, and improve the way students showcase their capabilities.

"Partnerships like these exemplify our vision for credential transparency, where people can use reliable credential information to make the best decision for them," said Scott Cheney, CEO, Credential Engine. "In order for data to be as impactful as possible, it must span the globe and encompass the mobility and flexibility people have when it comes to the learn and work ecosystem. Integrating Territorium's rich CLR data with the CTDL and Registry will create a more transparent credential landscape for everyone."

To kick off the partnership, Territorium VP of Higher Education and Workforce Development Dr. Kiko Suarez will present a use case at the upcoming IMS Digital Credentials Summit , a hybrid event taking place from February 28 through March 2, 2022, in Atlanta, GA.

Dr. Suarez's session, titled "Connecting The Dots: How Workforce Connectivity Is Becoming A Necessity For The Education Sector," will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 am EST. The session will reflect how an institution can expand curricular review and revision processes to include credentials posted in the CE registry with live job postings that outline required skills and competencies. The use case will also depict ways a student can use their digital wallets and corresponding CLR data to select courses, programs, and industry certifications and map the courses to actual job opportunities.

Territorium is driving a movement to transform the way students and jobseekers prepare for college, work, and careers. For more information on Territorium, visit www.territorium.com .

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition, wherever it happens. Territorium is IMS certified and has supported more than 9 million users worldwide. For more information, visit www.territorium.com

About Credential Engine

Credential Engine is a nonprofit whose mission is to create credential transparency, reveal the credential marketplace, increase credential literacy and empower everyone to make more informed decisions about credentials and their value. The organization receives support from Lumina Foundation, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Walmart, Northrop Grumman Foundation, ECMC Foundation and Microsoft.

