BeatBox Beverages Announces New Juicy Mango Flavor

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeatBox Beverages announced this week their newest flavor, Juicy Mango. A punched-up version of a favorite summertime flavor, Juicy Mango is bursting with fresh fruit flavor and a refreshing blend of sweet and tangy notes. Juicy Mango will be the eighth flavor of the popular Ready-To-Drink brand's lineup of the "World's Tastiest Party Punch."

Juicy Mango will be available in the brand's core 11.1% ABV Party Punch lineup, as well as their new line extension, BeatBox Zero Sugar. The Zero Sugar line promises the same great flavor as BeatBox's 11.1% Party Punch with lower alcohol by volume at 6%, fewer calories, and fewer carbs. Both will be available for purchase nationwide in March. The launch of Juicy Mango will coincide with a larger Latino market rollout, including music festival sponsorships, nationwide cross-merchandising with popular rimming dip companies, in-store samplings, and collaboration with Latino investors in BeatBox like EDM duo, Good Times Ahead.

Since launching in 2012, BeatBox has grown into one of the most sought-after RTD brands in America, with distribution in over 23,000 retailers nationwide, including 7-Eleven, Walmart, Circle K, and Kroger. A favorite among the Millennial and Gen-Z demographic, BeatBox leaned on its fanbase to advise on their newest innovation. "We pride ourselves in having a fantastic relationship with our super fans, which we call the BeatBox Fam. When it comes to flavor and product innovation, we lean heavily on the opinion of the BeatBox Fam through active dialogue on platforms like Discord. This communication lets us have a finger on the pulse of what flavors and new products they'd like to see from BeatBox," Vice President of Global Marketing, Zech Francis added. "Market trends and analysis are important, but there's nothing like hearing directly from our core consumers on exactly what they want to see next."

Major chain customers are quickly adding Juicy Mango to their Spring sets and current display programs, hoping to be first to market with the new offering. "We are thrilled to be adding yet another high-demand flavor to our already sought after BeatBox Beverages lineup," said Vice President of Sales Tony Zangara. "As we are at the beginning of the much-anticipated spring reset season with our chain customers, Juicy Mango will add another opportunity for both wholesalers and retailers to grow their revenue and margin while also giving consumers another great choice in this dynamic category."

To keep up with the growing demand for their product, BeatBox recently announced an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder. With a goal of raising $5 million, BeatBox is offering its fans the opportunity to invest in the company that has been named the #1 fastest-selling single-serve wine offering in the United States. "We are excited to yet again open the opportunity to invest in our company to the people we do all this for - our fans," said Co-founder and CEO Justin Fenchel. "With the support of this campaign, we will continue to add more fuel to the fire as we pursue our mission to deliver $100m in revenue by 2024," Fenchel added.

Juicy Mango is rolling out on shelves next month and will be available to purchase online in April. The newest party punch will be released in a 500 ml single-serve resealable Tetra Pak, making it easy for consumers to take on the go. To find BeatBox Beverages at a retailer near you, please visit http://beatboxbeverages.com/pages/locations

To learn more about BeatBox's equity crowdfunding campaign, and invest in the brand, please visit www.wefunder.com/BeatBox

About BeatBox Beverages

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few – who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. Boasting a roster of investors including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek as well as DJs Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many others. BeatBox Beverage's reputation is secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial target.

For more information, please visit www.beatboxbeverages.com or check out our LinkedIn.

