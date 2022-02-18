NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REGRETFULLY ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF JOHN M. TSIMBINOS, A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep regret that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced the death of John M. Tsimbinos, a highly-respected and well-regarded member of the Board of Directors of the Company and its subsidiary, New York Community Bank (the "Bank"), on February 16, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/New York Community Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Commenting on his passing, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi stated, "We are extremely saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend John Tsimbinos. John joined the NYCB family in 2003 in conjunction with our acquisition of Roslyn Bancorp, Inc. and served the Company as a director and member of several board committees, including as a member of the Atlantic Bank divisional board. He was a highly capable and committed director who put his expertise and experience at the service of the Company for almost two decades and served at the helm of Roosevelt Savings Bank for two decades before that. John graciously gave of his time to share his knowledge with both the Company and others, and for a number of years was a lecturer in economics at Queens College, teaching courses in basic economics, money and banking, and corporate finance. For over 50 years, he was an integral part of our community as a banker and a civic leader. A proud Greek-American, John was also actively involved in many organizations benefiting the Greek community in New York. We extend our deepest sympathies to John's family and all those who knew him. I know that I speak for John's fellow directors when I say we were fortunate to have known him and worked alongside him, and he will be truly missed."

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tsimbinos served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roslyn Bancorp from 1999 until the merger with the Company and as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Roslyn Savings Bank from 1999 until his retirement in 2002. Prior to Roslyn's acquisition of TR Financial Corp. in February 1999, Mr. Tsimbinos was the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Roosevelt Savings Bank, a position he assumed in 1983. He also served as the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of TR Financial Corp. since its inception in 1993.

In addition to his service to the Company and the Bank, Mr. Tsimbinos served on the Board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York from 1989 through 1995 and as Vice Chairman of the Board for two three-year terms.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Hicksville, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2021, the Company reported assets of $59.5 billion, loans of $45.7 billion, deposits of $35.1 billion, and stockholders' equity of $7.0 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 237 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

Investor/Media Contact: Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.