IEEE Quantum Announces the Quantum Internet Summit Scheduled for 22 February 2022 Registration is free for this flagship Quantum Internet conference featuring innovation-centered talks by the chief executives shaping the future of the quantum internet as well as world-leading business experts

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE Quantum , the leading community for quantum technology conferences, research and education programs, today announced the launch of the Quantum Internet Summit .

IEEE Quantum Internet Summit, a virtual event on 22 February 2022 (PRNewswire)

This quantum internet conference will feature keynote presentations and expert talks by global business leaders. This one-day summit will take place online on 22 February 2022 from 10 am to 12:00 pm ET. To access the live broadcast, please click here .

In her recent 2021 Global Quantum Intellectual Property Report for investors, Maëva Ghonda , Chair, highlighted some of the latest innovations in quantum technologies. One such example is the patent awarded by Russia to Corning Inc., the American multinational company that specializes in optical physics, from Russia's Patent Office — Patent No. RU 2744398 C2 — which is titled: "Quantum Memory Systems And Quantum Repeater Systems Containing Optical Apparatuses Made Of Doped Polycrystalline Ceramics And Methods Of Manufacture Thereof."

"As public and private organizations boost investment funding to prepare for a scalable quantum internet, it is important that we continually share global quantum innovation trends and government policies that will greatly benefit senior leaders and decision makers," said Maëva Ghonda , Global Quantum Computing Intellectual Property (IP) Expert, Quantum AI Institute Chair and Quantum AI Institute Podcast Host.

"U.S. public policy has begun to move in support of the building blocks of the quantum internet. I look forward to discussing those moves over the last four years, what new public policy efforts might be coming up, and prospects for the emerging private sector," added Mr. Paul Dabbar , the CEO of Bohr Quantum Technology and Former Under Secretary for Science of the United States Department of Energy .

Following Maëva Ghonda 's Welcome Remarks, the Quantum Internet Summit will feature presentations by Keynote Speakers as well as Industry Experts.

Summit Agenda

Welcome Remarks

Keynote Speakers

Paul Dabbar , CEO , Bohr Quantum Technology and Former Under Secretary for Science, United States Department of Energy

Noel Goddard , CEO, Qunnect Inc.

Invited Experts

Mathias Van den Bossche , Quantum Technology Roadmap Leader and Director of Research, Development and Product Policy , Thales Alenia Space

Andrew Lord , Senior Manager of Optical Networks and Quantum Research, BT

For additional information and event registration, please visit the conference website .

About the Quantum AI Institute

The Quantum AI Institute is the premiere global research institute for quantum technology research.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional society. IEEE has more than 400,000 members in more than 160 countries. The institute is dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. IEEE and its members inspire a global community through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities.

About IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional careers. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, the IEEE Computer Society offers unparalleled international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

About IEEE Quantum

IEEE Quantum is the IEEE Future Directions initiative that serves as the leading community for quantum technology conferences and programs. IEEE Quantum is supported by leadership and representation across IEEE societies and operating units, including the IEEE Computer Society. For more information, please visit IEEE Quantum.

