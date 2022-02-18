CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial Home Loans (Geneva) announced today the company has been named #1 Best Mortgage Lender by Ranking Arizona for the second consecutive year.

Geneva Financial Named #1 Best Mortgage Lender by Ranking Arizona for Second Consecutive Year (PRNewswire)

The consumer driven award is based on a public vote from Arizona's largest and most comprehensive opinion-based business poll.

This ranking has brought consumers' voices to the forefront once again, giving them the power to determine who is truly the best in the state for one of the most important leaps in life, buying a home. Geneva Financial prides itself on breaking the norms of conventional thinking and introduced innovative processes for handling business across its 46-state licensure. For the second year in a row, borrowers across Arizona have applauded the value of the authentic human touch Geneva Financial is known for.

"We believe in being good humans. It is the first core value I wrote for the company. Part of that commitment is extending the highest level of service to our clients" Geneva's chief marketing officer, James Polinori commented. "We have worked hard on the brand footprint in our headquartered state of Arizona, and we're honored that clients recognize our efforts to deliver the highest level of service we can."

With more than 130 branches nationwide, Geneva Financial Home Loans offers countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers. If you need help navigating the current market, connect with your local Geneva Financial location to start the conversation and read more about Geneva's full product lineup at https://www.genevafi.com/loan-products/.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geneva Financial