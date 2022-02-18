COLLECTIVE BARGAINING WOULD RECOGNIZE ESSENTIAL FORT WAYNE EMPLOYEES' WORK

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A collective bargaining ordinance to be discussed next week by the City Council would help recognize the hard work of essential city employees, and it could save the city money in the long run if a national union health fund is negotiated for employees.

While Fort Wayne's firefighters and police officers have union bargaining rights, similar rights for other city employees were eliminated in 2014. The ordinance to be discussed next Tuesday would restore those rights for some other city employees.

"The proposed ordinance will bring fairness to the men and women who have worked so hard during this pandemic, providing essential services to city residents," said Ehren Gerdes, Business Agent with Teamsters Local 414 in Fort Wayne. "In addition, for workers who choose to join the Teamsters, we would work to negotiate TeamCare, a national union health care plan that could save the city money. TeamCare covers 500,000 families throughout all 50 states."

"It is good that police officers and firefighters have bargaining rights, but other city workers deserve this same fairness," said George Gerdes, Local 414 Secretary-Treasurer. "The employees in other departments have worked hard and will continue to work hard to serve the city's taxpayers. They deserve basic rights on the job. It will help retain the quality workers that city residents depend on."

