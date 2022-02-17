Lument Hires Leor Dimant as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument recently announced that Leor Dimant has joined the company as a managing director, focusing on originating new business. Dimant brings a broad depth of experience that covers conventional, seniors, and multifamily production. He will report to Aaron Becker, Lument's head of seniors housing and healthcare production.

"We are thrilled to have Leor bring his unique skill set and experience to the Lument team," said Becker. "He has a long history of serving clients throughout the seniors and multifamily industries, and our expansive financing platform will serve his client base well."

Dimant joins Lument after previously working as a managing director at Greystone, where he had eight years of experience as a multifamily and healthcare loan originator specializing in HUD, agency, and bridge loans. He also served in the Israeli Defense Forces for four years, including time as a member of an elite paratrooper unit. He is based in Miami, Florida, and will serve clients nationwide.

About Lument

ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Lument is a national leader in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, real estate investment sales, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Lument has approximately 600 employees in over 25 offices across the United States. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are provided by OREC Investment Management, LLC, d/b/a Lument Investment Management. OREC Investment Management is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.lument.com .

