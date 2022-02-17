Burke & Herbert Bank Accepting Bank Day Scholarship Registrations Through March 4th

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Bank invites Virginia high school seniors to register for Bank Day 2022. Participating seniors can win up to $7,500 from the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) by submitting an essay about banking, financial services, and the vital role that banks play in the community.

(PRNewsfoto/Burke & Herbert Bank) (PRNewswire)

Bank Day is a statewide program sponsored by the VBA Education Foundation. Bank Day began in 1991 when the third Tuesday in March was declared Bank Day by the Virginia General Assembly. The purpose is to provide an opportunity for high school seniors to learn about banks and their role. Due to the pandemic, Bank Day will be virtual. Students will have access to an online Bank Day resource from March 14-April 1, 2022. Registrants selecting Burke & Herbert Bank as their host will receive additional resources to assist in writing the essay, including a virtual opportunity to learn from our bankers and get answers to their specific questions.

A total of $26,000 in scholarships will be awarded to twelve students across the Commonwealth, including six regional and six honorable mention winners. One of the regional ($2,500) winners will be named the statewide winner, earning an extra $5,000 for a total scholarship of $7,500. Burke & Herbert Bank's prior Bank Day participants have done quite well. Six seniors participating in the Bank's Bank Day in the last five years were awarded scholarships, including two regional winners, and one statewide winner.

Interested students must register online by March 4th through the VBA registration link. Additional details and the registration link can be found at burkeandherbertbank.com. Registrants should indicate "Burke & Herbert Bank" as their "host" bank on the registration form for access to additional resources.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company, established in 1852, is the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington DC area. The Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products and services designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investing needs. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is headquartered in Alexandria and operates more than 20 branches in northern Virginia and greater Fredericksburg.

Member FDIC

CONTACT: Jane Petty

703-216-5491

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burke & Herbert Bank