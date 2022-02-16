The UNBrokerage Continues to Paint the Globe Gold, Opening in Seven New Countries and Territories in Less than a Year

REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN ITALY The UNBrokerage Continues to Paint the Globe Gold, Opening in Seven New Countries and Territories in Less than a Year

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, has new ambitious and highly-experienced partners in Italy who know the European country will quickly embrace the company's spirited COOLTURE (cool + culture) and thriving business model.

Realty ONE Group's logo (PRNewswire)

Lorenzo Bianchi and Marco Titti, real estate partners for more than 15 years with an international brokerage, were instantly drawn to Realty ONE Group's vision, courage to be unconventional and the company's core values that everyONE matters and everyONE has a voice.

"My family and I have created wonderful memories visiting this beautiful country, getting to know its welcoming and kind people," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We knew Italy would be the next in our strategic expansion plan and that Lorenzo and Marco will be fantastic partners."

As lifelong friends, Bianchi and Titti have become a powerful duo in Italy, complimenting each other and growing a flourishing business. They credit much of their success to the values they share, the time they commit to getting together with their families or playing soccer and the deep bond they have.

"We're excited and so very proud to bring this modern, hyper-technological, international brand with its proven 100% commission model to Italy," said Bianchi.

"We aim to change the lives of real estate professionals by sharing our unique COOLTURE, giving them a voice in our company and helping them achieve greater success faster," said Titti.

Realty ONE Group International has heavily invested in its infrastructure to provide extraordinary service and support to existing and future franchise owners, evolving all aspects of its business, preparing to support 100 thousand real estate professionals around the globe. This includes zONE, our proprietary tech platform, as well as ONE University, our proprietary structured coaching programs, ONE Support, our effective and efficient centralized support system, along with marketing, branding, sales and more.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400 offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the No. 1 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Ulteriori informazioni su www.OwnAOne.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realty ONE Group