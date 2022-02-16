New Chief Executive Officer Announced for Plan International USA

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Plan International USA, a leading organization advancing children's rights and equality for girls, has appointed Mustafa Kudrati as Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Plan International USA) (PRNewswire)

"Mustafa brings extensive experience as a leader in the international development community, where he has implemented large-scale, locally-led development and advocacy programs focused on addressing barriers to gender equality," says Ann C. O'Brien, Chair of the Plan International USA Board of Directors. "His leadership in gender equality, social inclusion and meaningful youth participation will be a great asset to Plan International USA in reaching our goal of improving the lives of 10 million girls and building on our strong history of locally-led development."

Powered by supporters, Plan International USA partners with adolescent girls, young women and children around the world to overcome oppression and gender inequality. We provide the support and resources that are unique to their needs and the needs of their communities, ensuring they achieve their full potential with dignity, opportunity and safety. Founded in 1937, Plan is an independent development and humanitarian organization that is active in more than 75 countries.

"I have long admired Plan International USA's commitment to girls' rights and unique approaches to engaging young people," said Kudrati. "I am honored to lead the organization in partnering with young people and communities to address pressing challenges to girls' rights and gender equality."

Kudrati joins Plan International USA from Engender Health, where he has served as Vice President of Programs for four years. During his more than 30 years working as an executive in international development, he has focused on reproductive health rights, social inclusion, local ownership and diversity, equity and inclusion. He has served in leadership roles in Tanzania and in the United States and he is a passionate advocate for girls' rights around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Plan International USA