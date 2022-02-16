Introducing UA Microphones

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Audio Inc. (UA), worldwide leader in audio production tools including the popular Apollo and Volt audio recording interfaces, UAD plug-ins, LUNA recording application, and UAFX guitar products, is proud to introduce its first microphone lineup in the company's storied 60-year history.

Befitting a company with roots in both analog and digital audio recording, UA microphones include world-class UA Bock tube microphones handmade in Santa Cruz, California; the award-winning Sphere L22 Modeling Microphone with its ability to accurately emulate 34 classic studio mics; and new Standard Series microphones designed for home recordists, serious podcasters and content creators.

"We're excited to bring UA's audio expertise to microphones, and to bring something new to the table," said Bill Putnam, CEO/Founder of Universal Audio. "With Bock, Sphere, and the new Standard Series mics, there's a UA mic within reach of every serious creator — ready to inspire great recordings, performances, and content for a lifetime."

Handmade in Santa Cruz, the new flagship UA Bock mics represent a trio of premium tube and FET-based models designed by vintage mic authority David Bock, who joined the UA team with the purchase of his Bock Audio brand in 2020.

"The UA Bock mics are the best-sounding and most beautiful mics I've had the pleasure of designing over my long career," confirmed Bock. "These mics are going to have discriminating singers, producers, and audio engineers smiling from ear-to-ear."

The accessible Standard Series mics feature two proven designs destined to become workhorses in serious production spaces: the SD-1 Dynamic mic for vocal and broadcast / podcast applications, and the SP-1 Pencil Condenser mics for easy stereo recording of instruments and live performances.

On the digital side, with the technology acquisition of Townsend Labs Inc. in 2021, UA is excited to welcome proprietary Sphere Modeling Microphone technology and modeling guru Chris Townsend to the UA team — aligning with UA's market-leading UAD audio plug-in platform.

All UA Microphones include presets designed to deliver album and broadcast-ready sound with the company's award-winning Apollo audio interface range.

Select UA microphones are now shipping to UA dealers worldwide.

UA Microphone Lineup 2022

UA microphones aim to bring world-class sound and timeless UA design to content creators, home recordists, and audio professionals alike.

Features and Availability

Standard Series - Accessible mics for home recording, podcasting and content creation

Standard SD-1 Dynamic Mic - Now Shipping - $299USD MAP

Standard SP-1 Pencil Mic (Pair) - Summer 2022 - $399USD MAP



Sphere L22 Modeling Microphone - Award-winning system with 34 classic mic models, tailored to professional vocal and studio recording

Sphere L22 Modeling Microphone - Now Shipping - $1,499USD MAP

UA Bock Series - Premium, hand-built classic mic designs, made in Santa Cruz, Calif.

UA Bock 187 Large-Diaphragm FET Condenser - Fall 2022 - $1,249USD MAP

UA Bock 167 Large-Diaphragm Tube Condenser - Fall 2022 - $2,999USD MAP

UA Bock 251 Large-Diaphragm Tube Condenser - Fall 2022 - $5,999USD MAP

UA Standard Series and UA Bock microphones include presets for use with UA Apollo audio interfaces.

Learn more about UA Microphones:

www.uaudio.com/microphones.html

Download images and press materials:

https://u.audio/ua-mics-pr

Learn more about the SD-1 Dynamic Microphone:

www.uaudio.com/microphones/sd-1-standard-dynamic-microphone.html

Learn more about Sphere advanced microphone modeling:

www.uaudio.com/microphones/sphere-l22-modeling-microphone.html

About Universal Audio Inc.

Universal Audio (UA) is a pioneer in audio and music production tools, with a rich 60-year history of craftsmanship and innovation. UA today enables millions of audio and music creators worldwide, with industry-standard Apollo and Volt recording interfaces, UAD plug-ins, UAFX pedals, advanced audio machine learning, LUNA recording suite, and UA Custom Shop hardware. UA is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California, with passionate employees worldwide — united by our goal of "Inspiring Sound for Generations."

©2022 Universal Audio, Inc. All rights reserved. Product features, specifications, pricing, and availability are subject to change without notice. The "Universal Audio" name, UA "diamond" logo, "Apollo," "Apollo Twin," "UAD," "Powered Plug-Ins," "UA Sphere," and "LUNA Recording System" are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Audio Inc. *All other trademarks contained herein are property of their respective owners, which may or may not be affiliated with Universal Audio Inc.

