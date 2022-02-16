BWH HOTEL GROUP® SOFT BRANDS BUILDING GLOBAL MOMENTUM AND APPEAL

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH Hotel Group continues to broaden its appeal to travelers and developers with its expanding footprint of soft brand hotels across its portfolio of offerings. Through expansion, new launches, and acquisitions, BWH Hotel Group now offers seven soft brand options ranging from economy to luxury, providing unique experiences that suit the needs of every type of traveler and developer.

The global hospitality powerhouse currently boasts approximately 500 active soft brand hotels and resorts worldwide, with over 110 new properties in the global pipeline. In the last four months alone, BWH Hotel Group has activated over 30 soft brand hotels around the world.

"The needs and preferences of today's travelers and developers are constantly evolving, and we are committed to exceeding their expectations," adds Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "I am proud of our wide-reaching portfolio, with seven soft brand offerings and 18 total brands across every chain scale segment, and I am confident that our flexible and modern hotel solutions will continue to excite developers, drive revenue to our hotels, and entice guests to experience our unique properties across the globe."

"The growth we have seen across our portfolio of soft brands is truly outstanding and we don't anticipate it slowing down any time soon," said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "Many soft brand properties have been fortunate to have weathered the pandemic better than their branded counterparts because these hotel options are becoming increasingly more appealing in today's environment – developers seek more independence and creativity in their hotels, while travelers look for more authentic travel experiences. As a result, soft brands will continue to be a focus for BWH Hotel Group in the months and years ahead."

BWH Hotel Group's soft brand offerings include:

SureStay Collection ® : A premium-economy hotel offering that provides independent hoteliers the opportunity to retain their local identity and individuality. Recent additions to SureStay Collection include:

BW Signature Collection ® : An upper-midscale soft brand collection offering flexibility to developers. Recent additions to BW Signature Collection include:

BW Premier Collection ® : A carefully selected collection of upscale hotel options in destination markets. Recent additions to BW Premier Collection include:

WorldHotels ™ Collection: Comprised of four unique collections including WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted offering soft brand options spanning upscale to luxury. Recent additions to WorldHotels Collection include:

Every soft brand hotel is given unparalleled systems and support and is on-boarded with access to BWH Hotel Group's award-winning websites, global partnerships and sales team, and state-of-the-art revenue management system. Hoteliers benefit from BWH Hotel Group's reputation for providing superior guest service and gain access to the award-winning Best Western Rewards® and WorldHotels RewardsSM programs, which boast nearly 50 million members worldwide.

BWH Hotel Group is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™ Collection, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group®. The global network boasts approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com, www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com and www.surestay.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

