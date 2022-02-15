CBL Promotes Top Execs and Hires Consumer Products Focused BDO

BALA CYNWYD, Penn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Business Lending, LLC ("CBL") a family office-backed leading, national asset-based lender, announced today the promotions of Stephen Butler to Chief Operating Officer and Josh Beauvais to Chief Credit Officer, who each will now be able to more vertically focus on the strategic growth of the company in their new capacities. The high-growth "new school-ABL company" also today announced the addition Joe Messineo as Director of Business Development who will cover the Northeast for the firm as well as internal promotions.

High-Growth 'New School-ABL' Company

Butler, a former Co-Chief Credit Officer for CBL, will draw on his depth of experience in many bank and non-bank ABL roles to collaborate with CEO Meredith Carter to drive the organizational vision, operational strategy, internal controls, and execution planning of the company's goals.





Beauvais, also a former Co-Chief Credit Officer for CBL, was promoted to a solely-occupy the Chief Credit Officer position for the Company. He is well-prepared for his expanded role, having spent his entire career in ABL, most recently as Special Assistant to the Chief Credit Officer of Crestmark, a $2B specialty finance company focused on asset-based lending, factoring, leasing and government guaranteed lending.





Additionally, CBL is pleased to announce additional promotions from within the Company. Carrie Brown was promoted to Vice President of Compliance, Rebecca Smith was promoted to Underwriting Coordinator and Stephen Phillips was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager after beginning his career as a Credit Analyst.





To expand its reach in the northeast and its ability to meet the unique needs of inventory-heavy e-commerce companies, CBL recruited Joe Messineo , an experienced loan originator in the consumer products space. Messineo has spent most of his career in credit, both in ABL and investment banking. He was most recently at CircleUp, which "uses its proprietary data platform to better assess risk and deliver working capital" to early-stage consumer brands

In a recent statement, CEO Meredith L. Carter said, "We hire and promote for creativity, strong work ethic, intellectual curiosity, and shared values. I am confident that our recently promoted and hired colleagues have the skills, intellect and integrity to take CBL to the next level as we continue in our mission to disrupt ABL."

CBL has grown 200-400% over each of the last 4 years, an impressive track record that CEO Meredith Carter attributes to her team's unified commitment to, "challenging the status quo, being open about our blind-spots and creating ways to help ABL evolve." Carter added, "being family office-backed, CBL is free to create funding solutions that are tailored to the nuances of particular businesses rather than tailored to the limits of a bank leverage facility."

About Context Business Lending, LLC

Context Business Lending ("CBL"), a leading national asset-based lender with employees located in 15 states, provides customer-focused flexible working capital for lower middle market businesses. With CBL's ability to be more flexible on deal structuring and more accepting of traditionally disfavored industries, CBL takes a holistic view of each businesses' challenges and turns them into opportunities, especially in light of recent supply chain impacts. CBL is industry agnostic and works with businesses in the manufacturing, distribution, wholesaling, consumer products (including firearms), eCommerce, service industries, and more. To learn more and to contact one of our dedicated professionals, please visit www.ContextBL.com.

